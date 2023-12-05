Offensive Security Manager (OSM) - Revolutionizing Offensive Cybersecurity Operations with AI-Driven Automation and Integration

Offensive Security Manager (OSM) Launches: AI-Driven Cybersecurity Orchestration and Integration Platform Offensive Security announces the launch of its latest product, the Offensive Security Manager (OSM), a cutting-edge cybersecurity management platform. OSM integrates AI to automate and streamline offensive security operations. Key features include: AI-Assisted Data Orchestration: Enhancing planning, control, and execution of security operations. Comprehensive Compliance Tools: Provides guidelines and plans for standards like PCI DSS, OWASP, ISO 27001, and PSD2. Streamlined Vulnerability Assessment: Automated scanning operations for efficient vulnerability management. Complete Asset Visibility and Risk Prioritization: Integrates with asset management and threat intelligence tools for real-time risk analysis. Unified Governance Structure: Aligns Offensive Security teams with Business Units, IT, and Development Teams. Advanced Operation Management: Maximizes visibility and reduces false positives through a unique deduplication process. Efficient Reporting and Automation: Facilitates full or semi-automated testing and reporting processes. OSM is set to revolutionize how organizations visualize and manage cybersecurity risks, offering a comprehensive, integrated solution for enhancing security measures and decision-making processes. More information is available at www.ofsecman.io.
PRAGUE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Offensive Security Manager, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of the Offensive Security Manager (OSM), a state-of-the-art offensive cybersecurity management, automation, and asset risk management solution. OSM is set to transform how businesses approach offensive security operations by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and extensive system integrations.
Key Features of OSM:
AI-Assisted Cybersecurity Data Orchestration: OSM serves as an AI-powered platform, automating the planning, control, and execution of offensive security operations. Its integration with various tools like Vulnerability Scanners, SIEM, SOAR, DevSecOps tools, and code analysis tools enables structured execution and enhanced efficiency.
Comprehensive Guidelines and Planning Tools: OSM provides detailed plans and industry-standard guidelines for PCI DSS, OWASP, ISO 27001, PSD2, and more, facilitating effective management of offensive security testing activities.
Streamlined Vulnerability Assessment: OSM ensures effective vulnerability assessments with optimal resource utilization by automating and consolidating scanning operations.
Complete Asset Visibility: Integration with asset management tools and threat intelligence feeds, including ServiceNow and Service Desk Plus, provides comprehensive visibility into organizational assets.
Advanced Risk Prioritization: Real-time risk data from SIEM, EDR, SOAR, and other technologies enable organizations to prioritize security measures effectively.
Enhanced Governance Structure: OSM fosters harmony among Offensive Security teams, Business Units, IT, and Development Teams, organizing operations into structured projects and programs.
Maximum Visibility and Deduplication: OSM's unique approach to operation management offers full visibility and deduplication, ensuring a clear and accurate asset risk assessment.
Proven Proprietary Workflow: The software's proprietary process workflow ensures multiple control layers, reducing false positives and enhancing the decision-making process for business units and customers.
Automation and Reporting: OSM enables full or semi-automation of the testing process, efficiently gathering information and generating comprehensive reports.
About Offensive Security:
Offensive Security is a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions dedicated to providing innovative and effective security products. With a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, Offensive Security strives to protect businesses in an increasingly digital world.
For more information about OSM, please visit www.ofsecman.io.
Contact:
Visit our website and schedule a demo https://www.ofsecman.io/
Media Contact
Sinem Kılıc, Offensive Security Manager, 42 255790511, [email protected], www.ofsecman.io
SOURCE Offensive Security Manager
Share this article