Offensive Security Manager (OSM) - Revolutionizing Offensive Cybersecurity Operations with AI-Driven Automation and Integration

AI-Assisted Cybersecurity Data Orchestration: OSM serves as an AI-powered platform, automating the planning, control, and execution of offensive security operations. Its integration with various tools like Vulnerability Scanners, SIEM, SOAR, DevSecOps tools, and code analysis tools enables structured execution and enhanced efficiency.

Comprehensive Guidelines and Planning Tools: OSM provides detailed plans and industry-standard guidelines for PCI DSS, OWASP, ISO 27001, PSD2, and more, facilitating effective management of offensive security testing activities.

Streamlined Vulnerability Assessment: OSM ensures effective vulnerability assessments with optimal resource utilization by automating and consolidating scanning operations.

Complete Asset Visibility: Integration with asset management tools and threat intelligence feeds, including ServiceNow and Service Desk Plus, provides comprehensive visibility into organizational assets.

Advanced Risk Prioritization: Real-time risk data from SIEM, EDR, SOAR, and other technologies enable organizations to prioritize security measures effectively.

Enhanced Governance Structure: OSM fosters harmony among Offensive Security teams, Business Units, IT, and Development Teams, organizing operations into structured projects and programs.

Maximum Visibility and Deduplication: OSM's unique approach to operation management offers full visibility and deduplication, ensuring a clear and accurate asset risk assessment.

Proven Proprietary Workflow: The software's proprietary process workflow ensures multiple control layers, reducing false positives and enhancing the decision-making process for business units and customers.

Automation and Reporting: OSM enables full or semi-automation of the testing process, efficiently gathering information and generating comprehensive reports.

About Offensive Security:

Offensive Security is a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions dedicated to providing innovative and effective security products. With a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, Offensive Security strives to protect businesses in an increasingly digital world.

