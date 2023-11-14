OfferFit Secures $25 Million Series B Led by Menlo Ventures

AI makes it easy to create content, but how do you measure what is effective? The real power comes from leveraging AI with automated experimentation. OfferFit is the torchbearer in this space. Post this

OfferFit's reinforcement learning AI accelerates experimentation for lifecycle marketers, as it continuously learns and adapts in response to customer actions. Enterprises including MetLife, Foxtel Group, and Brinks Home have adopted OfferFit's AI to automate experimentation.

"Marketing is undergoing a tectonic shift," said JP Sanday, Partner at Menlo Ventures. "AI makes it easy to create content, but how do you measure what is effective? The real power comes from leveraging AI with automated experimentation. OfferFit is the torchbearer in this space, helping businesses leverage 1:1 personalization to optimize critical lifecycle marketing campaigns like cross-sell, upsell, retention, referral, and winback."

"Today, personalization is table stakes and leveraging AI-based experimentation platforms like OfferFit to automate learning is key to getting personalization right," said Aparna Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer for Business Cards & Payments at Capital One. "This enables faster generation of data-driven insights into our customer preferences, allowing us to create more tailored offers and content, and lifting engagement."

Companies recognize that loyal customers can be powerful advocates and create a flywheel effect. As costs to attract new customers skyrocket, referral sources and targeted campaigns that harness AI offer more efficient avenues for growth.

"We have invested in multiple successful AI companies, and we knew OfferFit had the potential to build a meaningful AI enterprise," said Mike Ghaffary, General Partner at Canvas Ventures, who led OfferFit's Series A round. "OfferFit is on pace to triple this year, and they've never churned a customer, with every existing customer either expanding or in active discussions to do so."

"We'll use this funding to continue to scale, of course," said OfferFit's co-founder & CEO, George Khachatryan. "But we'll also invest heavily in our product. We're making OfferFit quicker and easier to deploy, and giving marketers more tools to leverage the insights they gain from automating experimentation."

OfferFit's Automated Experimentation Platform helps enterprises radically accelerate testing and learning. OfferFit uses reinforcement learning, a type of machine learning also called self-learning AI, to help marketers deliver business value from their first-party data on existing, identified customers. OfferFit works with top brands in telecommunications, energy, retail, travel, and financial services, among others. Current customers include MetLife, Foxtel Group, and Brinks Home. Learn more at offerfit.ai.

