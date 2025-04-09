Office of Administrative Services for Independent Agencies Joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Tracking Bid Distribution

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Melissa Jaimeson, Executive Director of the Office of Administrative Services for Independent Agencies. "Joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

The Office of Administrative Services for Independent Agencies invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/oasia include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 458 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the Office of Administrative Services for Independent Agencies:

SB23-228 created the Colorado Office of Administrative Services for Independent Agencies (OASIA), an independent agency established to provide comprehensive administrative support services to other designated independent agency partners. Services provided by OASIA focus on human resources, public budgeting processes, accounting support, and information technology service provision.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Office of Administrative Services for Independent Agencies