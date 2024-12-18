Official announcement made for new President at the National Institute for Fitness and Sport

"Indianapolis is on the map as a world-class host city for sporting events, and I am proud to lead this talented team to provide exceptional fitness amenities and services in our community," said Davenport. Post this

Davenport has served as interim President since January 2024, following the retirement of former President Jerry Taylor.

"I am honored to carry on NIFS 35+ year tradition of excellence serving the health and fitness needs of the Indianapolis-community and the growing fitness management side of our business across the US. From the time I started my career with NIFS, I was sold on our mission delivering exceptional programs, supporting research and providing education to help people live healthier lives," said Davenport.

"As we look to the future, there is rich opportunity to enhance student experiences in our fitness center in our partnership with Indiana University Indianapolis. Our scope of expertise, lifestyle programming and exceptional staff uniquely position NIFS to be a beacon for individuals of all ages, experience levels and those managing chronic health conditions. We are also excited to be launching a digital content platform this fall to enhance the way senior living communities provide education and exercise programming to their residents," said Davenport.

Davenport brings extensive experience to her new role in operations, fitness management, and business development. She is an exercise physiologist with specializations in special populations and older adults. She holds a B.S. in Exercise Science and a minor in Sports Medicine from Ball State University. She joined NIFS in October 2006 and has been heavily involved with NIFS business development and operations managing fitness centers in both senior living communities and corporate fitness management client locations.

"The IU Indianapolis campus is excited to continue our partnership with NIFS. Under Emily's leadership, we look forward to expanding more opportunities for our students, Jaguar Athletics, and the campus community." Dr. Latha Ramchand, inaugural chancellor of IU Indianapolis and executive vice president of Indiana University.

