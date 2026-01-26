Official Nonprofit of the Game Spence-Chapin to Host Exclusive Fundraising Event at Brooklyn Nets Game on Feb 24

Spence-Chapin Named Nonprofit of the Game at Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Game and Hosts Exclusive Fundraising Event in the Hennessy Baseline Club

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children will be featured as the official Nonprofit of the Game at the Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks matchup on February 24 at Barclays Center. The special evening will bring together basketball fans and community supporters to enjoy a premier game day experience while supporting critical services for children and families.

Spence-Chapin will host a special fundraising watch party in the exclusive Hennessy Baseline Club, a premium open-air suite offering top-tier views of the court. Attendees will enjoy private club access, an upscale bar, complimentary food curated by Levy Catering, and seamless in-seat service throughout the game.

"Being named Nonprofit of the Game is an exciting opportunity to spotlight Spence-Chapin's impact on families across New York, New Jersey, and Arizona while bringing people together around something as energizing as an NBA game," said Kate Trambitskaya, CEO of Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children. "After 115 years of service, everything we do comes back to our belief that every child deserves a family."

Proceeds from the Benefit Game will directly support Spence-Chapin's comprehensive programs in adoption and beyond. Funds raised will help sustain supportive services, including interim care for infants, a special needs adoption program, lifelong support for adoptees, and the Granny Program, which provides nurturing one-on-one attention to children living in institutional care in South Africa and Colombia.

In addition to individual tickets, Spence-Chapin is offering sponsorship opportunities that provide unique visibility and engagement during the game. Sponsorship options may include in-suite branding, signage, lead sponsor recognition, social media shoutouts, and co-branded giveaways for fans throughout the arena.

Spots are limited, and tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

For questions about tickets, sponsorship information, or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children:

Spence-Chapin has offered adoption services and support for more than 115 years and has served more than 30,000 children and families. The organization provides free and confidential options counseling to expectant parents, guides families through the adoption process, and offers lifelong support and community programs for adopted persons and parents. In 2024, Spence-Chapin expanded into Arizona with offices in Phoenix and Tucson to serve families statewide.

