Officially On The Market: Legacy Estates & Casa Cardonal Villas at Diamante Cabo San Lucas

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE "Everything about Legacy Club will be a culmination of what's been done here before in Diamante, but at a higher level. This will be unbelievable. Once you're on this property, you never want to leave it," states Mike Abbott, Vice President of Operations at Legacy Properties.

CLAIM YOUR LEGACY AT LEGACY CLUB

Developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods, his TGR Design team, and Diamante founder Ken Jowdy, Legacy Club is one of several projects at Diamante. For those seeking a community that offers every imaginable luxury—a Tiger Woods–designed championship golf course, exquisite dining, a sanctuary-like spa, an impressive clubhouse, a lively mercado, inviting gathering spaces, and family-friendly activities—Legacy Club stands in a league of its own. Now, through Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, discerning buyers have the exclusive opportunity to experience this world-class resort living with the comfort of home. Every element of the Club is thoughtfully crafted to provide privacy, personalization, and unforgettable moments. Completion is anticipated by 2026, with access reserved for only 250 homeowners.

At the heart of Legacy Club lies the newly designed 18-hole Championship Course by Tiger Woods, set to redefine Cabo's—and the world's—premier golf scene. This exceptional course transports golfers from the open, arid landscape of southern Baja into a lush, secluded environment—a true oasis in the desert. With five lakes, interconnecting streams, a dramatic waterfall at hole 17 and other cascading water features, the setting offers breathtaking backdrops for both seasoned players and those seeking a relaxed, family-friendly golf experience. The Championship Course will feature Zoysia grass fairways, a private practice facility, a short game area, a Par 3 course, comfort stations and The Turn House, all designed to elevate the golf experience to an entirely new level.

Perched above the 18th green with breathtaking vistas, the Legacy Club Clubhouse offers an exceptional setting for owners, their families, and accompanied guests. Designed for both relaxation and recreation, the clubhouse features two lavish swimming pools with a jacuzzi, health and fitness facilities, diverse dining options, a market, and gathering spots for family events and private functions. Ensuring every detail is seamlessly attended to, the Member Experience Team delivers elite personalized service, catering to the needs and preferences of each homeowner.

If that's not enough, Legacy Club members enjoy exclusive access to the exceptional social and recreational facilities at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. This includes multiple championship golf courses, Tiger Woods' The Woods Cabo restaurant, a 10-acre Crystal Lagoon® and Water Park, numerous dining venues, a Sport and Raquet Club featuring tennis, padel, pickleball and sport courts, a health club, training center, lap pool, ballfield, children's center, and a Beach Club.

BE PART OF THE ACTION | 2025 PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR returns to Los Cabos for the third consecutive year with the prestigious World Wide Technology Championship. Hosted at the Tiger Woods–designed El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante, this world-class event celebrates México's thriving golf culture and delivers a week of high-level play, vibrant festivities, and unforgettable moments. Live steps away from a world-class golf experience—where front-row access and proximity to the game's greatest players elevate every moment. Relive the Coverage from 2024.

TOUR TODAY. BUILD TOMORROW. LIVE FOR GENERATIONS.

Ownership at Legacy Estates and Casa Cardonal Villas goes beyond real estate—it's a rare chance to create a lasting family legacy in a place where connection, comfort, and elevated living align. This is your opportunity to call one of Los Cabos' most exclusive communities home.

