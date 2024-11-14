Ofner Americas Debuts New Crème Brûlée Panettone For the Holiday Season

The maker of delicious traditional Italian sweet breads adds the popular flavor to its extensive line of treats, perfect for festive occasions and gifting.
MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ofner Americas, the U.S. extension of the Brazilian gourmet bakery Ofner, proudly unveils a new and exclusive panettone flavor, Crème Brûlée, for the 2024 holiday season. This unique offering is made with naturally fermented dough featuring cashew nut praline, filled with crème brûlée and topped with white chocolate, cashew nut praline and brûlée sugar.
Panettone is a rich Italian sweet bread known for its light, airy texture and rich flavors. Delicious to have with coffee or tea, it is typically eaten during the Holiday season and is often filled with dried fruits or chocolate.
"Surprise loved ones this Christmas with our newest panettone flavor crafted with the finest ingredients that will surely be a holiday hit," said Carol Rocha. "Our panettones boast a light, soft, and moist texture that melts in your mouth and the crème brûlée certainly does that, arriving in a beautiful blue package and ready for gift-giving. This exceptional treat stands out for its delicious taste and freshness to sweeten the holidays, offering a unique twist to the classic dessert."
For more than 70 years, Ofner has crafted authentic pastries, chocolates, and snacks for families worldwide. The company expanded to the U.S. in 2015 and made a splash with its authentic Italian panettone recipe. The brand estimates 50,000 panettones will be sold this holiday season.
Ofner Americas takes pride in its award-winning packaging, which is designed to enhance the gifting experience. Each panettone is elegantly packed in stunning, festive designs that reflect the joy and spirit of the season. This thoughtful presentation showcases the delicious panettone inside and makes them perfect for holiday gifting, ensuring loved ones receive a gift that is as beautiful as it is delightful.
Panettone fans can purchase the crème brûlée flavor online at Amazon, Walmart, and Macy's. For more information, visit ofneramericas.com.
About Ofner Americas:
From classic flavors that evoke tradition to irresistible crème-filled options that delight the senses, Ofner panettones deliver a symphony of taste and texture that will captivate any palate.
Since its US launch in 2015, Ofner Americas has established a strong presence in the
market, partnering with over 200 stores across 20 states. In addition to its brick-and-
mortar partnerships, Ofner Americas offers a convenient online shopping experience
through its website (ofneramericas.com), Amazon, Macy's, and Walmart.com.
Media Contact
Madison Oxford, ChicExecs, 253-653-6558, [email protected], ofneramericas.com
SOURCE Ofner Americas
