OFX Expands Operations in Germany to Bolster European Growth

OFX, a global foreign exchange specialist for businesses and individuals, has expanded its operations in Germany by launching a new regional team across several key cities.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2024

OFX announces new regional team in multiple cities across Germany

OFX to provide support on maximising overseas earnings and helping to protect against volatile exchange rates for SMEs, corporates, and Mittelstand clients

Frankfurt will serve as OFX's primary office in Germany , with additional support from its European headquarters in Dublin , and London office

OFX, a global foreign exchange specialist for businesses and individuals, has expanded its operations in Germany by launching a new regional team across several key cities. This strategic initiative underscores OFX's dedication to the European market, further strengthening its presence and commitment to providing exceptional financial services to its customers in Germany and beyond. The move solidifies OFX's role as a trusted industry leader by establishing a local foothold in the region.

With its headquarters in Sydney, Australia and European headquarters in Dublin, OFX brings over 25 years of experience in facilitating seamless cross-border transactions. The company is listed on the ASX, and operates under stringent security and regulatory standards, complying with more than 50 regulators globally.

OFX has facilitated the transfer of over €180 billion for more than 1 million customers worldwide - clients get the best of both worlds; a seamless digital platform, combined with 24/7 phone access to currency specialists.

The formation of a dedicated team in Germany marks OFX's ongoing expansion and commitment to meeting customer needs in the region. This strategic growth positions OFX to deliver expert financial solutions and personalised service to 'Mittelstand' clients across Germany and beyond.

OFX EMEA President, Maeve McMahon, said: "We are excited to announce the expansion of our operations in Germany as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our global footprint and better serve our clients. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing secure, cost-effective, and transparent international payment services to individuals and businesses in Germany, and we look forward to building strong relationships with our new clients and partners in the region."

Notes

About OFX

OFX moves money globally for businesses and individuals. OFX is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Ref. No. 902028) and has been listed on the ASX in Sydney, Australia since 2013. We are regulated by over 50 regulators globally. With 700+ employees globally, we have offices in London, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toronto and San Francisco. We're part of the same local communities as our clients, while being connected to the global OFX network.

For more information about OFX and its international payment solutions, visit https://www.ofx.com/de-de/.

Registered Office Address: OFX Payments Ireland Ltd – German Branch, Große Gallusstraße 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main

