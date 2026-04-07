OGC Adds 10 Partners in Q1, Expanding Its Bench Across Key Practice Areas

"OGC continues to attract accomplished legal professionals who share our commitment to delivering pragmatic, business-first counsel." Post this

"OGC continues to attract accomplished legal professionals who share our commitment to delivering pragmatic, business-first counsel," said Greg Williamson, Managing Partner at OGC. "This group brings a breadth of experience across industries and legal disciplines, and their addition reflects both our continued growth and the increasing demand for high-quality, practical legal support."

Meet OGC's New Attorneys

Anthea Daniels has more than 30 years of experience advising healthcare organizations on regulatory compliance, M&A, data privacy, and corporate transactions, including serving as Chief Legal Officer at Medical Mutual of Ohio and Akron Children's Hospital.

Cara Frey brings nearly 25 years of experience across the media, sports, and entertainment industry, most recently as General Counsel of Hijinx, focusing on commercial transactions, marketing, employment, and media law.

Ariella Fuchs is a corporate, securities, and M&A attorney with more than 15 years of experience advising public and private companies, investment funds, and boards, including as Founder and General Counsel of Ruckus Energy.

Alex Goldsmith has more than 20 years of experience advising healthcare providers on regulatory compliance, employment and labor, commercial contracting, and litigation management, including as GC and AGC with two major health systems.

Jeff Levenberg brings more than 20 years of experience supporting technology-driven companies, most recently as General Counsel at NICE Ltd., focusing on complex commercial and technology transactions, governance, and employment matters.

Richard B. Levy has more than 25 years of experience in the media, sports, and entertainment industry, including as Founding Partner and General Counsel of ICM Partners, advising on M&A, corporate governance, commercial transactions, and executive employment matters.

Maryn Miller brings decades of global legal leadership experience across retail and lifestyle brands, including Boardriders, Lucky Brand Jeans, BCBG Max Azria, Quiksilver, Billabong, RVCA, and Roxy, focusing on commercial transactions, marketing, licensing, and corporate strategy.

Michael Sloan has more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, including as General Counsel of an international venture capital firm and in Big Law, advising on corporate and finance matters, private equity, venture capital, and technology transactions.

Elysia Solomon brings more than 20 years of experience as a legal executive advising companies in healthcare and retail, most recently at Albertsons, with a focus on life sciences, data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI governance.

Mike Wachholz brings more than 20 years of experience advising organizations on corporate strategy, governance, and growth initiatives, and as OGC's Managing Partner, will work closely with clients and firm leadership to support strategic priorities.

About OGC

OGC is a national law firm built with an in-house mindset to deliver experienced, business-minded legal support aligned with how businesses operate. Our partner-level attorneys —former general counsel, senior in-house leaders and subject-matter experts —provide practical, actionable guidance that helps manage risk, accelerate decisions, and stay focused on growth. OGC's flexible engagement model blends legal excellence with operational insight to serve organizations of all sizes across industries. Learn more at OutsideGC.com.

Media Contact

Kara Lester, Gregory, 1 610-642-8253, [email protected], https://gregoryagency.com/

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SOURCE Outside General Counsel LLP (OGC)