OGC Adds Jeanne Augspurger as Partner to Expand Business-Focused Team

"Joining OGC is a natural fit that allows me to continue offering business-oriented, practical legal guidance in a flexible and entrepreneurial environment," said Augspurger. "I'm honored to be part of such a talented team of former in-house counsel and law firm partners who understand what it takes to align legal advice with business priorities."

Before joining OGC, Augspurger held several high-profile roles, including General Counsel and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Florida State College at Jacksonville, President & CEO of the Jacksonville Civic Council, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Economic Development Commission, and Chief Legislative Counsel to the Jacksonville City Council.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeanne to OGC," said Managing Partner Greg Williamson. "Her diverse background, spanning law, government, higher education, and civic leadership, adds tremendous depth to our team. Her ability to work at the intersection of legal, economic, and civic interests sets her apart. Jeanne exemplifies the strategic thinking and client-focused approach that OGC is known for."

Augspurger resides in Jacksonville and Amelia Island, Fla., with her husband Mark and their Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Major Tom. She earned her J.D. with honors from Florida State University College of Law and her B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Albertus Magnus College, where she was a Harry S. Truman Scholar.

About OGC

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal service provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client's headcount or sacrificing quality. With a deep bench of talent, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC's approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

About Strategic Relationships & Counsel

Strategic Relationships & Counsel (SRC) is a Florida-based advisory firm founded by Jeanne Augspurger. SRC specializes in strategic legal and business counsel for private, public, and nonprofit organizations, with a focus on complex problem-solving, public-private partnerships, and long-term economic development strategies. To learn more, visit www.src-florida.com

