OGC and Wayfair Honored with Buying Legal Council's Collaboration Award

"[Our] innovative approach to an outside counsel relationship is grounded in the OGC philosophy," said Audia, "where experienced GCs like me collaborate with clients like Wayfair to efficiently deliver flexible and effective legal services." Post this

"Billie strikes an ideal balance of sending work to outside counsel and saving money by keeping it in-house. This option has proven to be ideal for improving how Wayfair procures legal services for high volume commercial matters," said Ambacher. "In addition, she and OGC have contributed all this at a lower cost than traditional law firms while providing top-quality work."

The judges were particularly impressed with how Audia, Ambacher, and the Wayfair Legal team have taken the benefits of an external GC and woven that role into the company in such a way that Audia is truly a steward of the legal department and a member of the team.

For Audia, the award is a recognition of her relationship with Wayfair's commercial legal team and the unique role that OGC attorneys play. "This is an innovative approach to an outside counsel relationship," she said. "It's grounded in the OGC philosophy, where experienced GCs like me collaborate with clients like Wayfair to efficiently deliver flexible and effective legal services. I enjoy working with Mary and the Wayfair team, and I truly feel like one of the team!

BLC's annual legal procurement awards honor advances in buying legal services and technology.

About OGC

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal service provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client's headcount or sacrificing quality. With a deep bench of talent, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC's approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

Media Contact

Gregory Williamson, OGC, 1 (904) 412-8739, [email protected] , www.outsidegc.com

SOURCE OGC