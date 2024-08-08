OGC Hires Legal Spend Management Veteran Virginia (Gina) Griffith to Expand Business Development Team

"The success of the unique model we've built is predicated upon our ability to provide legal work and advice of the highest quality at rates that help general counsel and legal operations professionals manage their legal costs. Gina is the perfect person to help us do that." Post this

Griffith was most recently the vice president of business development at LegalBillReview.com, where she engaged general counsel from all industries to design programs to control spend. She has also worked with ALM Media helping to craft educational programs for the legal profession and for a leading provider of risk management workflow solutions for law firms. She holds a J.D. from Valparaiso University and a B.A. in Political Science and Government from Hanover College. She is a member of the Virginia Bar Association and lives in Colorado.

"Joining a law firm with a genuine commitment to helping clients meet the demands of resource optimization was an easy decision," said Griffith. "Every GC struggles with finding the right balance between outsourcing work to a law firm, which will drive up costs, and bringing more work in-house, which will put increased pressure on a staff that is already stretched thin. I'm excited to help them take advantage of an innovative option – hiring an OGC who can serve as a seamless extension of an in-house legal department."

Corporate legal departments and early-stage companies wishing to better understand how OGC can improve the way they get legal work done can contact [email protected] for more information.

About OGC

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal service provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client's headcount or sacrificing quality. With a deep bench of talent, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC's approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

