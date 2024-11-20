OGC Named Virtual Law Firm of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our virtual approach that allows us to customize our offerings to clients on an as-needed basis, while allowing our attorneys to achieve the work-life balance that is so important to professional and personal well-being–and sadly lacking for many attorneys." Post this

OGC was recognized for its model that allows its partner-level attorneys to tailor services to meet the specific needs of clients, from small-to-medium sized companies without in-house legal support to large enterprises seeking additional bench strength. With no offices to maintain and no billable hour requirements, OGCs can provide the services and solutions their clients need–not what the traditional law firm legal service delivery model demands.

The Legal Tech Breakthrough Awards aims to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of LegalTech tools, services and companies today, with the goal of recognizing the breakthrough solutions.

About OGC

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal service provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client's headcount or sacrificing quality. With a deep bench of talent, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC's approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

