OGC Welcomes Five Partners in Q2, Adding Capabilities in Aerospace, Consumer Products, and Executive Compensation

"This group brings something hard to replicate—decades of experience making decisions from inside the organization, across industries where the stakes are high and the legal and business questions don't come apart cleanly." Post this

"This group brings something hard to replicate—decades of experience making decisions from inside the organization, across industries where the stakes are high and the legal and business questions don't come apart cleanly" said Greg Williamson, Managing Partner at OGC. " That's exactly the kind of judgment our clients are looking for when they call us."

Meet OGC's New Partners

Matt Griffin, based in Chicago, brings nearly 20 years of in-house experience advising consumer products companies on commercial transactions, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, and operational matters, including senior legal roles at Lactalis, Ferrara, and Kraft Heinz.

Janice Gunst, based in Indianapolis, brings more than 25 years of experience advising leadership teams and boards on corporate governance, strategic transactions, financing, and commercial matters, including serving as General Counsel at Haynes International and BCforward and as a partner at Ice Miller.

Danny Lee, based in Austin, brings more than 25 years of experience advising companies in the aerospace, defense, and government contracting sectors on transactions, regulatory compliance, governance, and enterprise risk management, including senior legal leadership roles at Bell Textron and Kaman Corporation.

Jes Pendergrass, based in Louisville, brings more than 20 years of experience advising companies on commercial transactions, compliance, government contracts, and risk management, including serving as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Heaven Hill Brands and spending more than a decade at Siemens.

Nick Tomlinson, based in New Orleans, is an employee benefits and executive compensation attorney with nearly 20 years of experience advising organizations on retirement plans, executive compensation, fiduciary governance, and employee benefits compliance, including as senior in-house counsel at Entergy and in private practice.

About OGC

OGC is a national law firm built with an in-house mindset to deliver experienced, business-minded legal support aligned with how businesses operate. Our partner-level attorneys —former general counsel, senior in-house leaders and subject-matter experts —provide practical, actionable guidance that helps manage risk, accelerate decisions, and stay focused on growth. OGC's flexible engagement model blends legal excellence with operational insight to serve organizations of all sizes across industries. Learn more at OutsideGC.com.

Media Contact

Kara Lester, Gregory for OGC, 1 610-642-8253, [email protected], www.gregoryagency.com

SOURCE Outside General Counsel LLP (OGC)