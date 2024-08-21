OGC's Greg Williamson Named Veteran Leadership Award Winner

In the military, leadership is all about dedication, putting others first and feeling accountable for the team's well-being," said Williamson. "That's the kind of spirit I have taken with me throughout my career, and one we strive to exemplify here at OGC." Post this

During his time in the military, Williamson served as an M1 Abrams Tank Commander in the U.S. Army's First Infantry Division. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of North Florida and his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida. That laid the groundwork for his 30-year-career as a lawyer and a C-Suite executive at Fortune 1000 and public companies across industries, including the healthcare, technology, financial services and e-commerce spaces.

"In the military, leaders learn to balance the mission with looking out for their people. That kind of leadership is all about dedication, putting others first and feeling accountable for the team's well-being," said Williamson. "That's the kind of spirit I have taken with me throughout my career, and one we strive to exemplify here at OGC."

The full list of 2024 Veteran Leadership Awards winners will be recognized in the third quarter issue of "Profiles in Diversity Journal." The award honors those who dedicated a portion of their lives to serving our country in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard or Space Force.

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal service provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client's headcount or sacrificing quality. With a deep bench of talent, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC's approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

