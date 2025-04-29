Ogden's Own Distillery Taps Victoria Titus-Gecsek as National Sales Director

"Vicki knows this business inside and out," said Dean Dandeneau, President of Ogden's Own. "She's smart, driven, and understands what it takes to build something special from the ground up. We're thrilled to have her leading the charge as we expand our reach in the U.S." Post this

"Vicki knows this business inside and out," said Dean Dandeneau, President of Ogden's Own. "She's smart, driven, and understands what it takes to build something special from the ground up. We're thrilled to have her leading the charge as we expand our reach in the U.S."

Ogden's Own has been steadily growing its footprint with a mix of unique brand identities, quality craftsmanship, and a strong commitment to individuality and inclusivity—traits that continue to resonate with today's drinkers.

As part of its strategic expansion efforts, Jon Najarian, a seasoned market analyst, investor, entrepreneur, and business media anchor on FOX, CNBC, Sirius XM, CBS Radio, joined the company's Board of Directors in the fall of 2024. His astute strategic thinking and business acumen have already commenced to influence the company's long-term growth trajectory.

For more about Ogden's Own and its growing family of brands, visit http://www.ogdensown.com.

Media Contact

Christian Miconi, Ogden's Own Distillery, 801-675-3204, [email protected]

SOURCE Ogden's Own Distillery