Ohio 911 Centers Implement ASAP Service to Reduce the Impact of Alarm Notifications

This saves about two minutes on average, a significant amount of time during emergencies when lives are at stake and every second matters.In the first 12 days after ASAP Service went live at the four Chagrin Valley ECCs, a total of 554 alarm notifications were automatically entered into their CAD systems.

"By digitally streamlining alarm dispatches, we will free up valuable seconds and minutes, reducing dispatcher workload, minimizing human error, and ultimately, improving the speed and accuracy of our response to every emergency," said Lisa Rapitis, deputy director, Chagrin Valley Dispatch.

ASAP Service leverages the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP). The protocol was developed jointly by TMA and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) 11 years ago. ASAP Service also leverages the Alarm Verification Scoring standard (ANSI/TMA AVS-01), which identifies five scoring levels to help telecommunicators prioritize the severity of an alarm notification.

The following alarm companies support ASAP Service in the area served by Chagrin Valley Regional Communications:

ADT

Affiliated Monitoring

Alert 360

Brinks Home

Dynamark Monitoring

Everon

Guardian Protection

Johnson Controls (Tyco)

National Monitoring Center

Quick Response

Rapid Response Monitoring

Securitas

Security Central

United Central Control

Vector Security

Vivint

The Chagrin Valley implementations follow recent ASAP Service deployments by the Tampa (Florida) Police Department, Frederick County (Maryland) Department of Emergency Communications, and Norfolk (Virginia) Police Department.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

