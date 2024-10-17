Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, ODG by MCG, and IntegerHealth Selected for PropertyCasualty360's 2024 Insurance Luminaries Recognition

"BWC is honored to be named a 2024 Insurance Luminary, along with leaders in the insurance industry, for our model Enhanced Care Program that offers comprehensive care for Ohio's injured workers," - John Logue, Ohio BWC Administrator/CEO. Post this

"BWC is honored to be named a 2024 Insurance Luminary, along with leaders in the insurance industry, for our model Enhanced Care Program that offers comprehensive care for Ohio's injured workers," said BWC Administrator/CEO John Logue.

"IntegerHealth used its unique outcome-based analytics to evaluate the ECP, instead of traditional qualitative metrics like whether a provider followed preferred practices ‒ the process, not the outcome ‒ or whether the patient liked their doctor. The results were terrific. The ECP saved money while getting injured employees back to work faster," said Scott Roloff, President at IntegerHealth.

"We are humbled to join our valued partners, the Ohio BWC and IntegerHealth, with this prestigious recognition," said Jon Shreve, President of MCG Health, ODG by MCG's parent company. "The Ohio BWC program is evidence of their innovative approach to treating workplace injuries, and it aligns with MCG's vision of everyone getting the right care."

The 2024 Insurance Luminary honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominees have been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominees have been to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.

For those who wish to learn more about the Ohio BWC's Enhanced Care Program, the three organizations will host a webinar on November 7, 2024, with registration available at: https://info.mcg.com/odg-webinar-wc-ohio-enhanced-care-program.html.

About Ohio BWC

The Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) helps thousands of injured workers and their employers each year by providing support, resources, and services to ensure workplace safety and recovery. BWC aims to reduce the impact of workplace injuries and promote the well-being of Ohio's workforce. Established in 1912, BWC is the exclusive provider of workers' compensation insurance in Ohio, serving 257,000 public and private employers. With nearly 1,600 employees and assets of approximately $22 billion, BWC is one of the largest state-run insurance systems in the United States. Learn more about BWC's mission and see how it is determined to keep workers and workplaces safe: https://info.bwc.ohio.gov/about-bwc

About ODG by MCG

ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company, (http://www.mcg.com/odg) supports workers' comp, disability, and auto liability claims and medical management with unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that unite payers, providers, and employers in their efforts to confidently and effectively return people to health. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.

About IntegerHealth

IntegerHealth is a healthcare technology company that combines advanced analytics with medical expertise to quantify healthcare outcomes for insurance companies, health systems and employers in the health plan, wellness program and workers' compensation space, something that no one else does. By putting a $ & ¢ value on each healthcare outcome IntegerHealth sits at the cross-roads of cost and quality, generating actionable analytics to drive down healthcare costs, while improving the quality of care. For more information, please visit http://www.integerhealth.com.

