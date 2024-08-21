Ohio Connections Academy Welcomes Students Statewide for the 2024-2025 Academic Year

In addition to a core online curriculum that is highly regarded by parents, Ohio Connections Academy students now have access to an expanded college and career readiness course offering

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The faculty and staff at Ohio Connections Academy, a statewide, tuition-free, online public school for students in grades K-12, welcomed new and returning students on Monday, August 19th. New this school year, Ohio Connections Academy students in grades 6-12 will have access to an expanded College and Career Readiness offering designed to help them pursue their passions and prepare for the future.

Ohio Connections Academy combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options and real-world interactions to help students gain confidence, develop the right skills and earn industry credentials coveted by employers.

Middle and high school students can hone essential skills like critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and leadership and have access to partnerships like Coursera, and Credly. With Coursera, Ohio Connections Academy students have the opportunity to earn entry-level professional certificates from companies like Google, IBM, Meta, and Salesforce.

For more than 20 years, Ohio Connections Academy has been providing a personalized education that is supported by teachers who are specially trained in online learning. The curriculum is designed to have real-world value by focusing on preparing each student for wherever life takes them. As a public school, the school requires students to meet the same state standards as their traditional school counterparts.

According to Superintendent Marie Hanna, Ohio Connections Academy is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Ohio Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a consistent, safe learning environment.

"Finding the school environment that is the right fit for your student is an important decision, so I invite families to join us and see how learning in a true virtual classroom setting might make a difference," Hanna said. "We also encourage parents to contact us directly and speak with one of our faculty members. This is a critical decision, and we are here to help families determine what would be the best learning environment for their student this fall."

Ella Sefton, of Cincinnati, is a senior at Ohio Connections Academy. She started attending the online school last year because she wanted to be in a flexible learning environment that also offered Advanced Placement courses. Ella is a competitive figure skater, and attending Ohio Connections Academy gives her the flexibility to maintain a rigorous training schedule while she also prepares for college.

"My mom sent me information about Ohio Connections Academy and after looking at the classes that it offers, I knew it was the place for me," Ella said.

Because of her busy training schedule and challenging coursework, Ella said she appreciates the support she receives from her teachers and school counselor which has helped her to complete the required skating skills tests conducted by United States Figure Skating. Ella recently received her third Gold Medalist designation.

Ohio Connections Academy recently received very high marks and is considered a high-quality academic option according to its 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the full-time online public school.

Ninety-seven percent of parents say the Ohio Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education. Ninety-five percent of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Ohio Connections Academy and 96 percent of parents feel their children are making progress on their academic goals.

In addition, 97 percent of parents agree their child's teachers at Ohio Connections Academy are supportive and 93 percent of the parents who responded said they would recommend Ohio Connections Academy to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program.

Enrollment at Ohio Connections Academy for the 2024-2025 school year is open and capacity is limited. Grade 12 will close enrollment for the 2024-25 school year on September 9. Families who are interested in learning if a full-time online school is the right fit for their child are encouraged to attend an online information session. During the session parents will have the opportunity to speak to staff members, learn how the online classroom works and how teachers engage and support the students. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about Ohio Connections Academy is available at http://www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 1-(800) 382-6010.

About Ohio Connections Academy

Ohio Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800–382–6010 or visit http://www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

