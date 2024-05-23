Ohio Department of Education & Workforce Approves An Array of 95 Percent Group Science of Reading Solutions

Evidence-based Tier 1 and intervention solutions will help teachers implement science of reading effectively in Buckeye State classrooms

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 95 Percent Group LLC, the trusted source for comprehensive, proven literacy solutions, announced today the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce approved an array of its science of reading aligned solutions to accelerate literacy skills in the Buckeye State. The recent materials adoption was in support of the Read Ohio initiative to implement science of reading aligned instruction in all schools across the state.

In addition to the company's 95 Phonics Core Program®, which was approved as a core foundational skills program for grades K-2, 95 Literacy Intervention System™, 95 Phonics Lesson Library™, 95 Phonics Chip Kit™, 95 Phonemic Awareness Suite™, and 95 RAP™ (Reading Achievement Program) were included on Ohio's "Approved Evidence-Based Reading Intervention Programs" list.

"Ohio education leaders have made a deep commitment to accelerating literacy skill development for all students," said Brad Lindaas, CEO of 95 Percent Group. "I am proud that 95 Percent Group's literacy solutions already serve many schools in Ohio, and excited that today's news will increase access to our offerings statewide. Our programs provide Ohio teachers with a powerful foundational skills program and intervention tools that integrate with any existing curricula and are proven to accelerate reading skills."

95 Percent Group's core and intervention programs are already in use in Ohio elementary classrooms, and educators have high praise for the progress they are seeing in student literacy skill development. All K-3 students at Fairless Elementary School, for instance, receive core instruction with 95 Phonics Core Program, and teachers are using 95 Phonics Lesson Library for intervention with small groups of students.

"Our scores are now above pre-COVID test scores. And, thanks to 95 Percent Group, our Acadience 2nd and 3rd grade data is close to a true pyramid," said Adam Amato, elementary reading instructional specialist.

Rebecca Tompkins, curriculum director, Sycamore Community Schools in Cincinnati, Ohio, said, "95 Percent Group's implementation is of the utmost importance; it will have the longest-lasting impact on all students and as these students' become adults."

95 Percent Group products approved by the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce are:

-95 Phonics Core Program: a Tier 1, structured literacy solution that adds an explicit phonics strand to the daily reading block to ensure that all students receive consistent, evidence-based and research-aligned core phonics instruction to improve outcomes. The program is rated as Strong on the Evidence for ESSA website for Tier 1, Whole-Class Instruction, confirming that it meets federal standards under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for demonstrating evidence of efficacy.

-95 Literacy Intervention System™: an award-winning digital platform that puts the tools for diagnosing skill gaps, digitally grouping students with similar needs and assigning targeted reading instruction at teachers' fingertips.

-95 Phonics Lesson Library™: an evidence-based, turnkey program for Tier 2 intervention that offers three levels of phonics instruction and easy-to-use, fully prepared lessons that help teachers provide students with the targeted intervention they need to fill specific skill gaps.

-95 Phonics Chip Kits™: a fun and effective tool to help students understand phonics patterns through the use of manipulatives and sound-spelling maps.

-95 Phonemic Awareness Suite™: a comprehensive program for developing awareness of speech sounds for students in grades K-1. Aligned with the latest research on phonemic awareness and part of the One95 Literacy Ecosystem™, the suite includes core and intervention lessons, intervention tools, assessments and teacher professional learning.

-95 RAP™ (Reading Achievement Program): part of the One95 Literacy Platform™, 95 RAP is a proven, Tier 3 digital learning platform designed to support teachers as they deliver targeted interventions to young learners with persistent reading difficulties, including dyslexia.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using a structured literacy approach, the company's One95 Literacy Ecosystem integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly.

For additional information on 95 Percent Group, visit: https://www.95percentgroup.com.

