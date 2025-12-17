Ohio Paper Mill Expansion Rests on Durable Concrete Provided by Penetron

The ability of PENETRON ADMIX SB to permanently self-heal any future microcracks in the foundation of the press pit will significantly mitigate concrete deterioration over the service life of the concrete. Post this

The recently completed $185 million expansion of its state-of-the-art plant in Circleville, Ohio, added 500,000 ft2 (45,460 m2) to its footprint – a new building to house the new Valmet DCT 200 paper mill machine – and increased production capacity by 50%. With output now reaching over 200,000 metric tons per year, the Ohio facility is Sofidel's largest production site worldwide.

"Construction of the Ohio plant was Sofidel's first greenfield investment in the USA and is now the company's most modern and sustainable plant," adds Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

Ernst Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, contacted Penetron before work on the expansion of the Circleville paper mill began. Because of the high groundwater levels encountered at the construction site and the particular demands of the work carried out in a press pit, Wieland Build, the project's general contractor, required a robust solution that would provide long-lasting durability for the below-grade concrete structure.

"The press pit at the Sofidel paper mill is designed to withstand the weight, force, and vibration of the facility's machine presses," adds Richard Farmer. "These presses can literally "press-out" – in mere minutes or seconds – paper stock that otherwise took hours or days to be produced, while the underlying concrete structure also remains impermeable to the hydrostatic pressure of groundwater.

PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to treat over 3,160 yds3 (2,416 m3) of concrete for the foundation of the facility's press pit.

Once added to the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react in a catalytic reaction to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the micro-cracks, pores and capillary tracts to permanently seal the concrete pores and capillaries against the penetration of groundwater.

"The ability of PENETRON ADMIX SB to permanently self-heal any future microcracks in the foundation of the press pit will significantly mitigate concrete deterioration over the service life of the concrete," adds Richard Farmer.

