Ohio State University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Alex Ochoa a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Alex, a senior, studies Public Health at Ohio State University. He was awarded second place at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Research Institute Retreat for his research project titled "Assessing the Nutrition Environment in the South Linden Neighborhood" and serves as the University Council of Latinx Organizations (UCLO) representative in the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) Chapter.

"Alex is an exciting up-and-coming expert in Public Health, and we are honored to be part of his path," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

