Ohio Transportation Leader Stefan Spinosa Joins Woolpert to Expand Regional, US Expertise

"His decades of ODOT experience with the Brent Spence Bridge and other transformative projects make him not only an incredible resource for our clients, but for young staff who will be able to experience mentorship from one of the best in the business." Post this

Woolpert Vice President and Market Director Judi Craig said that Spinosa's extensive experience aligns with complex and growing transportation infrastructure needs across the country.

"We are excited to have Stefan join Woolpert's team of top-rated transportation professionals," Craig said. "His decades of ODOT experience with the Brent Spence Bridge and other transformative projects make him not only an incredible resource for our clients, but for young staff who will be able to experience mentorship from one of the best in the business."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Rossi, Woolpert, 312-837-2017, [email protected], www.woolpert.com

SOURCE Woolpert