Ohio Transportation Leader Stefan Spinosa Joins Woolpert to Expand Regional, US Expertise

Spinosa comes to the firm after retiring from ODOT, where he helped support the success of key infrastructure projects for over three decades.
DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former Ohio Department of Transportation District 8 Capital Programs Administrator Stefan Spinosa has joined Woolpert as a senior transportation project manager. With over 34 years of experience working within the Ohio transportation industry, Spinosa's expertise in civil engineering and Ohio's unique network of roads and bridges supports Woolpert's work with ODOT, other clients in Ohio, and departments of transportation nationwide.
At ODOT, Spinosa oversaw District 8's planning, engineering, and construction offices, which are responsible for 4,000 miles of roads, 1,500 bridges, and 6,500 culverts throughout Southwest Ohio. He also oversaw the years-long planning and development of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, one of the largest infrastructure projects in the Midwest, which is slated to go into construction next year.
Woolpert Vice President and Market Director Judi Craig said that Spinosa's extensive experience aligns with complex and growing transportation infrastructure needs across the country.
"We are excited to have Stefan join Woolpert's team of top-rated transportation professionals," Craig said. "His decades of ODOT experience with the Brent Spence Bridge and other transformative projects make him not only an incredible resource for our clients, but for young staff who will be able to experience mentorship from one of the best in the business."
