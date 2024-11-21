OhWaiter and Stellar Menus Announce a Strategic Merger to Form MilesCX, Revolutionizing Hospitality with AI-Driven Solutions

"This merger unites innovation and expertise to deliver AI-driven solutions that transform guest experiences and drive growth," said Steven Latasa-Nicks, CEO of MilesCX. "In today's labor market, we help businesses exceed guest expectations, boost efficiency, and ease the burden on staff." Post this

"This merger allows us to combine our strengths and deliver a truly unique product that will redefine guest experiences in the hospitality industry," said Steven Latasa-Nicks, CEO of MilesCX and Stellar Menus. "Our AI-driven platform will empower hotels and clubs to offer seamless, personalized service while optimizing their operations and reducing costs."

Notable early adopters of the MilesCX platform include prestigious properties such as the Los Angeles Athletic Club (managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts), The Chamberlain (operated by Springboard Hospitality), and Hotel Indigo (under StepStone Hospitality). These clients are leveraging AI-driven guest communications and personalized service to enhance satisfaction and streamline operations.

"With this merger, we're not just expanding our product portfolio—we're expanding the possibilities for our clients," said Jonathan Chu, CEO of OhWaiter. "Our AI-powered solutions, combined with dynamic customer engagement tools, will help hospitality businesses increase revenue, reduce the cost of service delivery, and stay ahead of the competition."

MilesCX will focus on proving market fit over the coming months, aiming to grow its client base and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Leveraging the strengths of both companies, MilesCX is confident in its ability to capture new opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Miles Customer Experience (MilesCX) is a pioneering company at the forefront of AI-driven hospitality solutions. Formed through the merger of Stellar Menus and OhWaiter, MilesCX offers advanced tools that enhance guest communication, streamline operations, and boost sales through personalized, AI-powered recommendations. MilesCX is dedicated to empowering hospitality businesses, including hotels, clubs, and restaurants, to deliver exceptional service while optimizing efficiency and driving growth.

