OKAPA Returns to New York Fashion Week, Showcasing an Elevated, Swiss-Engineered Water Bottle Designed for Style and Hydration

"After eight years of research and more than 10,000 prototypes, our goal was to combine luxury design with the most hygienic drinking experience possible," said Hardy Steinmann, inventor and founder of OKAPA. "We created a reusable water bottle that meets the highest standards of medical-grade materials, precision engineering and aesthetics, so hydration can feel as intentional and elevated as any luxury accessory."

OKAPA at NYFW 2026

Date: Feb. 14, 2026

Location: STORIED — No.547, W 26th Street, NYC 10001

Time: 12:00 PM

Experience: Runway integration and VIP gifting

New York Fashion Week remains the destination at the forefront of shaping culture, trends and the evolution of American fashion. OKAPA's debut underscores the intersection of luxury lifestyle, design innovation and everyday functionality. The sleek, sustainable and intelligently designed bottles come in eight vibrant colorways, transforming everyday hydration into a sophisticated ritual that enhances style year-round.

Intelligent Design:

Crafted from medical-grade, non-leaching materials, Steinmann's design delivers micron-level precision and incorporates cutting-edge antimicrobial technology, earning over 70 patents globally. The OKAPA bottle represents a new standard in luxury hydration, offering unmatched cleanliness, health benefits and expert craftsmanship.

OKAPA Key Features:

Swiss-Made Spout (Grilamid TR-90): Precision-engineered for durability, performance, and safety

German Borosilicate Glass (3.3 Grade): Ultra-pure, resistant to thermal shock

Smart Design = Clean Design: Hygienic modular system for effortless cleaning

Built-In Aeration System: Smooth, uncompromised hydration

Shock-Absorbing Glass Suspension: Protects the bottle during everyday use

Leakproof by Design: Reliable and secure closure

Aluminum Shell = Well-Crafted Armor: Premium protection with sleek styling

Soft-Touch Handle: Ergonomic, luxurious feel

Dishwasher Safe (except shell): Effortless maintenance without compromising quality

OKAPA is priced at $295. For more information and to make a purchase, visit okapa.com.

About OKAPA:

OKAPA high-end water bottles feature a modular design that stands apart, precision-engineered with medical-grade, non-leaching materials for extreme hygiene and next-level performance. It's a system where each material that touches your hydration content is trusted in the medical field. Follow them on Instagram @okapaofficial.

