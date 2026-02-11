OKAPA Returns to New York Fashion Week, Showcasing an Elevated, Swiss-Engineered Water Bottle Designed for Style and Hydration

Medical-grade design, Swiss precision and fashion-forward sensibility converge to bring hygienic innovation to the NYFW stage.
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OKAPA, the Swiss-engineered water bottle brand known for marrying beauty with functionality, announces its return to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Feb. 14 with exclusive VIP front row gifting, runway integration and press coverage alongside leading designers.
Demonstrating meticulous attention to design, performance and hygiene, OKAPA partners with fashion brand AKNVAS for an exclusive runway show collaboration. Following the show, OKAPA bottles will be showcased during the designer's runway walkout. Press, celebrities, buyers and influencers will experience the bottle firsthand, highlighting the brand's luxury hydration aesthetic. The event will also receive editorial coverage in WWD, with each OKAPA x AKNVAS look featured.
"After eight years of research and more than 10,000 prototypes, our goal was to combine luxury design with the most hygienic drinking experience possible," said Hardy Steinmann, inventor and founder of OKAPA. "We created a reusable water bottle that meets the highest standards of medical-grade materials, precision engineering and aesthetics, so hydration can feel as intentional and elevated as any luxury accessory."
OKAPA at NYFW 2026
Date: Feb. 14, 2026
Location: STORIED — No.547, W 26th Street, NYC 10001
Time: 12:00 PM
Experience: Runway integration and VIP gifting
New York Fashion Week remains the destination at the forefront of shaping culture, trends and the evolution of American fashion. OKAPA's debut underscores the intersection of luxury lifestyle, design innovation and everyday functionality. The sleek, sustainable and intelligently designed bottles come in eight vibrant colorways, transforming everyday hydration into a sophisticated ritual that enhances style year-round.
Intelligent Design:
Crafted from medical-grade, non-leaching materials, Steinmann's design delivers micron-level precision and incorporates cutting-edge antimicrobial technology, earning over 70 patents globally. The OKAPA bottle represents a new standard in luxury hydration, offering unmatched cleanliness, health benefits and expert craftsmanship.
OKAPA Key Features:
Swiss-Made Spout (Grilamid TR-90): Precision-engineered for durability, performance, and safety
German Borosilicate Glass (3.3 Grade): Ultra-pure, resistant to thermal shock
Smart Design = Clean Design: Hygienic modular system for effortless cleaning
Built-In Aeration System: Smooth, uncompromised hydration
Shock-Absorbing Glass Suspension: Protects the bottle during everyday use
Leakproof by Design: Reliable and secure closure
Aluminum Shell = Well-Crafted Armor: Premium protection with sleek styling
Soft-Touch Handle: Ergonomic, luxurious feel
Dishwasher Safe (except shell): Effortless maintenance without compromising quality
OKAPA is priced at $295. For more information and to make a purchase, visit okapa.com.
About OKAPA:
OKAPA high-end water bottles feature a modular design that stands apart, precision-engineered with medical-grade, non-leaching materials for extreme hygiene and next-level performance. It's a system where each material that touches your hydration content is trusted in the medical field. Follow them on Instagram @okapaofficial.
