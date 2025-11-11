O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare® Introduces Holiday Exclusive at Walgreens

"Our Holiday Tray at Walgreens makes it easy for customers to find the perfect holiday gifts for themselves and their loved ones at their local store," says Saba Ahmad, Brand Manager of O'Keeffe's. "Customers can grab their must-have winter skin essentials conveniently in one spot in the store." Post this

Holiday Canisters, which include Working Hands 2.7oz jar and 2oz tube, made for the first time exclusively for this holiday collection.

Working Hands 3oz tube

Lip Repair Cooling twin pack

"Our Holiday Tray at Walgreens makes it easy for customers to find the perfect holiday gifts for themselves and their loved ones at their local store," says Saba Ahmad, Brand Manager of O'Keeffe's. "Customers can grab their must-have winter skin essentials conveniently in one spot in the store."

O'Keeffe's Working Hands is a concentrated moisturizing cream that heals and repairs extremely cracked, dry hands while O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Lip Balm soothes and heals extremely dry lips with a blend of seven moisturizing ingredients.

In addition to Working Hands and Lip Repair, O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare® also includes Healthy Feet, Hand & Body Lotion and a new line of body creams, Skin Repair Ultimate Relief & Skin Repair Eczema Relief.

Visit https://www.okeeffescompany.com/where-to-buy to find a retailer near you.

About O'Keeffe's

O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare products are "real-world tested" to ensure they hold up in the toughest circumstances to best serve consumers. As the makers of America's #1 hand and foot cream brand, the company was started more than 25 years ago by a woman named Tara O'Keeffe, in an effort to help her dad, Bill, with his dry, cracked hands. Bill was a rancher and diabetic and had hands that would crack and split but no product on the market would help. As a pharmacist, Tara brought home ingredients from the pharmacy and spent over 2 years creating what is now known as "Working Hands" in her very own kitchen. O'Keeffe's is so confident in their formulations that they promise a 100% money back guarantee on all of their products. To learn more about O'Keeffe's full product lineup, visit okeeffescompany.com. In addition to great products, they strive to be a great company for their employees. The Gorilla Glue Company, which owns the Gorilla Glue® and O'Keeffe's® brands, is family-owned and operated and prides itself on its family atmosphere and quality products. To learn more about The Gorilla Glue Company visit gorillatough.com.

