O'Keeffe's® Hardworking Skincare Introduces New Healthy Feet® Heel Repair Kit

CINCINNATI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O'Keeffe's, America's #1 foot cream brand and the makers of Working Hands hand cream, just launched Healthy Feet Heel Repair Kit, an all-in-one, convenient bundle that is designed to intensely treat extremely dry, cracked heels & feet, on Amazon.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Heel Repair Kit includes the Healthy Feet Intense Renewal cream (3oz) formulated with Urea, Shea Butter & AHA's to hydrate, shed, and remove dry skin and one (1) pair of reusable, breathable toeless socks with gel lining to enhance absorption and accelerate healing.

"No one should have to live with the discomfort of dry feet," says John Grim, Vice President of O'Keeffe's. "Many people living with diabetes experience this every day, and it can take a real toll. With Diabetes Awareness Month upon us, we're proud to launch the O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Heel Repair Kit because everyone deserves relief that actually works."

Product highlights of the Healthy Feet Heel Repair Kit include:

Promotes faster healing





2x Boost in Moisture





Visible results in 1 use





Heals, hydrates, smooths, sheds dry skin

In addition to the Healthy Feet line, O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare includes Working Hands, Lip Repair, Skin Repair and Hand & Body Lotion, and is available on Amazon.com, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and more.

Visit https://www.okeeffescompany.com/where-to-buy to find a retailer near you.

Users should consult a doctor if they have diabetes/poor circulation and discontinue use if pain, numbness, discoloration, or irritation occurs.

About O'Keeffe's

O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare products are "real-world tested" to ensure they hold up in the toughest circumstances to best serve consumers. As the makers of America's #1 hand and foot cream brand, the company was started more than 25 years ago by a woman named Tara O'Keeffe, in an effort to help her dad, Bill, with his dry, cracked hands. Bill was a rancher and diabetic and had hands that would crack and split but no product on the market would help. As a pharmacist, Tara brought home ingredients from the pharmacy and spent over 2 years creating what is now known as "Working Hands" in her very own kitchen.

O'Keeffe's is so confident in their formulations that they promise a 100% money back guarantee on all of their products. To learn more about O'Keeffe's full product lineup, visit okeeffescompany.com. In addition to great products, they strive to be a great company for their employees. The Gorilla Glue Company, which owns the Gorilla Glue® and O'Keeffe's® brands, is family-owned and operated and prides itself on its family atmosphere and quality products. To learn more about The Gorilla Glue Company visit gorillatough.com.

