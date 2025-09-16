O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare® Introduces New Skin Repair Ultimate Relief and Eczema Relief Body Creams

"With the weather getting colder & drier in the coming months, it's the right time for O'Keeffe's to introduce Skin Repair body creams for severely dry skin." says John Grim, Vice President of O'Keeffe's Brand. Post this

"We frequently hear from consumers that they first turned to O'Keeffe's hand and foot creams when other products weren't getting the job done for them. We see the same consumer dissatisfaction when it comes to total body care. With the weather getting colder & drier in the coming months, it's the right time for O'Keeffe's to introduce Skin Repair body creams for severely dry skin." says John Grim, Vice President of O'Keeffe's Brand.

Product highlights of Skin Repair Ultimate Relief Body Cream include:

Extremely dry skin relief

Instant hydration

48 hour dry skin relief

Creates a protective barrier on the skin's surface

Helps prevent further moisture loss

Lasts through handwashing & showering

Unscented

Non-greasy

Hypoallergenic formula

Safe and effective for people with Eczema and Diabetes

O'Keeffe's Skin Repair Eczema Relief is designed to provide itch relief that lasts up to 48 hours in one use and relieve irritated skin caused by Eczema flare-ups.

"For the millions of people who suffer from some form of eczema, trial and error is commonplace. It's often a continual and discouraging search for a dependable solution. That's why we launched Skin Repair Eczema Relief," adds Grim.

Product highlights of Skin Repair Eczema Relief Body Cream include:

48 hour itch relief in one use

Visible results in as little as 24 hours

2% Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Protectant

Dermatologist-approved

Accepted by the National Eczema Association

Steroid- and fragrance-free

Unscented

Non-greasy

Hypoallergenic

Safe and effective for people with Eczema and Diabetes

In addition to Skin Repair Ultimate Relief and Eczema Relief Body Creams, O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare includes Working Hands, Healthy Feet, Lip Repair, and Hand & Body Lotion, and is available on Amazon.com, and at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and more. Visit https://www.okeeffescompany.com/where-to-buy to find a retailer near you.

About O'Keeffe's

O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare® products are "real-world tested" to ensure they hold up in the toughest circumstances to best serve consumers. As the makers of America's #1 hand and foot cream brand, the company was started more than 25 years ago by a woman named Tara O'Keeffe, in an effort to help her dad, Bill, with his dry, cracked hands. Bill was a rancher and diabetic and had hands that would crack and split but no product on the market would help. As a pharmacist, Tara brought home ingredients from the pharmacy and spent over 2 years creating what is now known as "Working Hands" in her very own kitchen. O'Keeffe's is so confident in their formulations that they promise a 100% money back guarantee on all of their products. To learn more about O'Keeffe's full product lineup, visit okeeffescompany.com. In addition to great products, they strive to be a great company for their employees. The Gorilla Glue Company, which owns the Gorilla Glue® and O'Keeffe's® brands, is family-owned and operated and prides itself on its family atmosphere and quality products. To learn more about The Gorilla Glue Company visit gorillatough.com.

Media Contact

Amy Jackson, TaleSplash for O'Keeffe's, 1 4156092435, [email protected], https://www.okeeffescompany.com/

SOURCE O’Keeffe’s