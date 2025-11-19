O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare® Introduces Working Hands Winter Essentials Value Set at Costco for a Limited Time

"For a limited time, Costco shoppers can experience the exceptional benefits of our Working Hands and stock up for the winter," says John Grim, Vice President of O'Keeffe's Brand. Post this

"For a limited time, Costco shoppers can experience the exceptional benefits of our Working Hands and stock up for the winter," says John Grim, Vice President of O'Keeffe's Brand.

O'Keeffe's Working Hands is a concentrated moisturizing hand cream that heals, relieves, soothes and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. It provides powerful hydration without the greasy feel or residue. It is unscented and safe for people with diabetes.

In addition to Working Hands, O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare® also includes Healthy Feet, Lip Repair, Hand & Body Lotion and a new look for our line of body creams, Skin Repair Ultimate Relief & Skin Repair Eczema Relief.

About O'Keeffe's

O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare products are "real-world tested" to ensure they hold up in the toughest circumstances to best serve consumers. As the makers of America's #1 hand and foot cream brand, the company was started more than 25 years ago by a woman named Tara O'Keeffe, in an effort to help her dad, Bill, with his dry, cracked hands. Bill was a rancher and diabetic and had hands that would crack and split but no product on the market would help. As a pharmacist, Tara brought home ingredients from the pharmacy and spent over 2 years creating what is now known as "Working Hands" in her very own kitchen. O'Keeffe's is so confident in their formulations that they promise a 100% money back guarantee on all of their products. To learn more about O'Keeffe's full product lineup, visit okeeffescompany.com. In addition to great products, they strive to be a great company for their employees. The Gorilla Glue Company, which owns the Gorilla Glue® and O'Keeffe's® brands, is family-owned and operated and prides itself on its family atmosphere and quality products. To learn more about The Gorilla Glue Company visit gorillatough.com.

