O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare® Kicks Off National Nurse Month with Sweepstakes and Events

"Nurses are some of the hardest‑working people out there, and their jobs take a real toll—especially on their hands," says Paige Slovin, Assistant Brand Manager of O'Keeffe's. Post this

O'Keeffe's is also offering a 20% discount on all products when customers use promo code NURSE20 during National Nurse Month. The limited-time offer is available sitewide through May 31.

"Nurses are some of the hardest‑working people out there, and their jobs take a real toll—especially on their hands," says Paige Slovin, Assistant Brand Manager of O'Keeffe's. "When we hear nurses talk about washing their hands dozens of times a shift, pulling gloves over dry and cracked skin while still showing up for patients—it's impossible not to want to support them."

O'Keeffe's is sponsoring Nurse Week celebrations with Operation Happy Nurse to celebrate nurses with four unique community events in San Diego from May 6-9, 2026. The four-day activation features a diverse schedule of wellness and social activities, including a pickleball tournament, a rooftop cinema screening, and Pilates classes.

O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare will continue to recognize the contributions that nurses make to healthcare throughout the year.

About O'Keeffe's

O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare products are "real-world tested" to ensure they hold up in the toughest circumstances to best serve consumers. As the makers of America's #1 hand and foot cream brand, the company was started more than 25 years ago by a woman named Tara O'Keeffe, in an effort to help her dad, Bill, with his dry, cracked hands. Bill was a rancher and diabetic and had hands that would crack and split but no product on the market would help. As a pharmacist, Tara brought home ingredients from the pharmacy and spent over 2 years creating what is now known as "Working Hands" in her very own kitchen. O'Keeffe's is so confident in their formulations that they promise a 100% money back guarantee on all of their products. To learn more about O'Keeffe's full product lineup, visit okeeffescompany.com. In addition to great products, they strive to be a great company for their employees. The Gorilla Glue Company, which owns the Gorilla Glue® and O'Keeffe's® brands, is family-owned and operated and prides itself on its family atmosphere and quality products. To learn more about The Gorilla Glue Company visit gorillatough.com. Working Hands and Health Feet are registered trademarks of The Gorilla Glue Company, LLC.

About Operation Happy Nurse

Operation Happy Nurse is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting nurses facing work-related stress, anxiety, and depression. Founded by a registered nurse, the organization provides a free, verified online community offering mental health resources, peer support, and tools focused on improving overall mental health and physical well‑being for nurses across all specialties. Learn more at www.operationhappynurse.org.

Media Contact

Amy Jackson, O'Keeffe's, 1 4156092435, [email protected], https://www.okeeffescompany.com

SOURCE O'Keeffe's