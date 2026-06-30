O'Keeffe's Partners with the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association to Support Athletic Trainers and Promote Athlete Wellness

"At O'Keeffe's, we are committed to supporting hardworkers—in this case, those who keep athletes healthy and strong," said John Grim, Vice President of O'Keeffe's. Post this

"As athletic trainers, we understand the value of hands-on care and the impact it has on an athlete's health and performance," said Stephen Spiro, NBATA Chairperson and Sr. Director of Player Health/Head Athletic Trainer for the Cleveland Cavaliers. "We're proud to partner with O'Keeffe's, a brand that understands the demands of our profession and shares our commitment to providing the highest level of care to our athletes."

"At O'Keeffe's, we are committed to supporting hardworkers—in this case, those who keep athletes healthy and strong. Our partnership with the NBATA is a testament to the importance of athletic trainers in the world of sports, and we are honored to play a role in their ongoing mission to help athletes thrive," said John Grim, Vice President of O'Keeffe's.

About O'Keeffe's

O'Keeffe's Hardworking Skincare products are "real-world tested" to ensure they hold up in the toughest circumstances to best serve consumers. As the makers of America's #1 hand and foot cream brand, the company was started more than 25 years ago by a woman named Tara O'Keeffe, in an effort to help her dad, Bill, with his dry, cracked hands. Bill was a rancher and diabetic and had hands that would crack and split but no product on the market would help. As a pharmacist, Tara brought home ingredients from the pharmacy and spent over 2 years creating what is now known as "Working Hands" in her very own kitchen. O'Keeffe's is so confident in their formulations that they promise a 100% money back guarantee on all of their products. To learn more about O'Keeffe's full product lineup, visit okeeffescompany.com. In addition to great products, they strive to be a great company for their employees. The Gorilla Glue Company, which owns the Gorilla Glue® and O'Keeffe's® brands, is family-owned and operated and prides itself on its family atmosphere and quality products. To learn more about The Gorilla Glue Company visit gorillatough.com. Working Hands and Health Feet are registered trademarks of The Gorilla Glue Company, LLC.

About the NBATA

The National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) is a professional organization of highly skilled certified athletic trainers who provide specialized health care and critical support services to the athletes and organizations of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NBA G League. The NBATA members are committed and uniquely qualified to:

Lead the management and practice of exceptional health care.

Provide continuing education to our members.

Provide education and conduct basketball-related sports medicine research to benefit our athletes, the National Basketball Association, and the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association, and our communities.

Uphold the athletic training profession's highest moral and ethical standards.

For more information, visit https://nbata.com/

Media Contact

Amy Jackson, TaleSplash for O'Keeffe's, 1 4156092435, [email protected], https://www.okeeffescompany.com/

SOURCE O’Keeffe’s