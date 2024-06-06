Okendo Expands Customer Marketing Platform with Launch of Okendo Loyalty

"We believe the solution to modern ecommerce challenges comes down to creating and leveraging a community of Superfans, or customers who carry significant lifetime value and social influence," said Matt Goodman, CEO & Co-Founder of Okendo Post this

Amidst rising ecommerce competition and increasing customer acquisition costs, the Okendo platform steps in as a strategic solution to counter these challenges, helping brands enhance engagement and increase revenue. Superfans, or highly engaged customers, play a crucial role in this dynamic, advocating for and promoting their favorite brands in a way that drives organic growth and builds authentic community connections.

"We believe the solution to modern ecommerce challenges comes down to creating and leveraging a community of Superfans, or customers who carry significant lifetime value and social influence," said Matt Goodman, CEO & Co-Founder of Okendo. "Together, Okendo's suite of five products — Loyalty, Referrals, Reviews, Quizzes, and Surveys offers a connected platform for creating and mobilizing Superfans to help brands grow fast and build long-term sustainability. Our vision is to help every Shopify brand transform into a customer-led marketing business."

With the rollout of Okendo Loyalty, brands can now offer flexible rewards and incentives, turning customers into powerful growth drivers through new customer referrals, repeat purchases, and generating high-quality reviews. In addition, brands can capture valuable data and access customer insights that empower them to personalize communications and create meaningful experiences. This full cycle of engagement not only enriches the customer experience but also propels brand growth through authentic customer interactions.

"I've had a positive experience using all of Okendo's five products together," said Rob Varon, Director of Marketing at Jordan Craig. "The tech just works. It's easy to streamline workflows with Okendo's connected suite of products. Ecommerce is a puzzle, and Okendo contributes many pieces to that puzzle."

