Oklahoma City Achieves 24% Reduction in Traffic Delays at Key Intersections Using NoTraffic's AI Platform

With NoTraffic, Oklahoma City aims to improve traffic flow, support safety goals, and lay the groundwork for future traffic optimization and smarter intersections

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading AI-powered mobility platform, today announced that Oklahoma City has deployed its AI-powered platform to improve traffic flow at key intersections throughout the city – along the iconic U.S. Route 66. The initial installation provides real-time traffic optimization and enables the city to activate a variety of advanced mobility applications to further improve efficiency and safety. NoTraffic's deployment in Oklahoma City is supported by a partnership with Paradigm Traffic Systems, a regional traffic solutions provider supporting cities in deploying intelligent transportation systems.

Since deployment, the city has recorded a 24% reduction overall in traffic delays, a 41% reduction in delay times within the key region, a reduction of 14,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, and a projected $35.4 million in economic benefits over five years amounting to a return on investment of 280:1. These improvements are delivering significant cost savings and environmental impact for the city and its residents.

As one of the largest U.S. cities, Oklahoma City's deployments build on its broader commitment to modernizing traffic infrastructure. Through the upcoming $2.7 billion 2025 bond program, $81 million is earmarked for traffic system improvements, including 25 intersection upgrades to improve safety and ease congestion – goals that NoTraffic will help to advance by mitigating traffic fatalities and serious injuries across the city.

"Oklahoma City is committed to making the best use of available technology to make our streets safer and improve efficiency for our residents and visitors" said Stuart Chai, the City's Traffic Engineer. "Investing in improvements to traffic signals and intersections enhances our ability to monitor traffic in real time. We are always looking for ways to use new technology to improve overall safety for all roadway users and optimize efficiency at intersections which helps residents enjoy smoother commutes with reduced travel time delays.This deployment is an important step forward as we modernize how people move through our city."

Selected for its industry-leading optimization capabilities and scalable architecture, NoTraffic's AI-powered mobility platform enables real-time traffic signal adjustments to improve flow for all vehicles and vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and cyclists. Built on a software-defined infrastructure model, it modernizes intersections without the need for expensive hardware replacements. The platform enables the city to seamlessly deploy future applications through NoTraffic's Mobility Store as traffic demands evolve. This approach future-proofs Oklahoma City's traffic system while delivering immediate improvements in traffic flow, user experience, and infrastructure performance.

"NoTraffic is proud to partner with Oklahoma City on this innovative deployment," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-founder of NoTraffic. "By embracing advanced, software-defined traffic infrastructure, the city is making significant progress toward a more adaptive and intelligent transportation network. We are thrilled to support Oklahoma City's vision- building smarter, safer streets for their community."

NoTraffic is currently operating in more than 40 US states across North America, including deployments in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, parts of Canada, and more, serving millions of drivers per day.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic has developed the world's leading Mobility Platform, empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety while enabling the next generation of mobility. The company operates in more than 38 states and holds strategic partnerships with top-tier distributors to accelerate its rollout. NoTraffic was awarded a prestigious place on the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list due to its unparalleled influence on the physical world, controlling traffic dynamics.

Media Contact

Mike Katznelson

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 233 5302

Media Contact

Mike Katznelson, NoTraffic, 1 9142335302, [email protected], https://notraffic.tech/

SOURCE NoTraffic