Oklahoma City Turns to ASAP Service to Speed Emergency Response

"Once ASAP Service is integrated with our CAD system, we no longer will need to dedicate a telecommunicator to monitoring the web portal," said Katherine Underwood, the agency's management specialist. Post this

However, to realize the full potential of ASAP Service — for example, address pre-verification — the city plans to integrate ASAP with its CAD system as part of phase two. CentralSquare, the agency's CAD-system vendor, is developing an application programming interface (API) for this purpose. The API will connect to the GovCloud-hosted version of ASAP, delivering scalability, reliability, and superior data security, as well as compliance with the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) security standards for handling criminal-justice information.

"Once ASAP Service is integrated with our CAD system, we no longer will need to dedicate a telecommunicator to monitoring the web portal," Underwood said.

The agency's ECC serves about 702,000 residents and provides 911 call-taking and dispatch services for law-enforcement, fire/rescue and emergency-medical incidents. In 2025, the center received 1.48 million calls for service, plus nearly 40,000 residential and business alarm notifications, the vast majority of which pertained to law-enforcement incidents.

Regarding alarm notifications, multiple voice calls typically are needed between 911 telecommunicators and alarm-monitoring-center personnel to verify the information needed to effectively dispatch emergency response. It is a time-consuming process — industry estimates indicate that it adds from two to eight minutes to response times, an eternity when lives and property are at risk. Because telecommunicators need to type the captured information into their CAD systems, the process also is prone to miscommunications, misinterpretations, and transcription errors.

ASAP Service is architected to resolve these issues. It was developed by TMA in collaboration with the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO). The solution is built on two TMA-developed standards, the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) and the Alarm Verification Scoring Standard (AVS-01). Both are accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Of all the benefits that ASAP Service will provide, the one that resonates most with Underwood is the anticipated dramatic decrease in call volume for the center's telecommunicators. Fewer calls mean telecommunicators will be free to focus on higher-priority incidents that require their unique skills and experience. They'll also have more time to decompress between calls. "They'll have time to breathe, which will reduce their stress," Underwood said.

Further, Underwood predicted that citizens requiring emergency assistance will encounter fewer instances of being placed in queue and will experience shorter hold times when they are. "Our residents no longer will be competing with alarm companies to talk with one of us," she said. "There's nothing more frustrating than dialing 911 and getting the 'all lines are busy, please hold and don't hang up' message when your house is burning down."

As of go-live, the following alarm-monitoring companies are transmitting alarm notifications via ASAP Service to Oklahoma City Police Departments 911 Communications: Quick Response, CPI, Alert 360, Affiliated Monitoring, JCI, United Central Control, Allstate Security, Security Central, Rapid Response Monitoring, Everon/Protection One, Vector Security, Vivint, Guardian Protection, and Becklar.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at asap911.org.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized nonprofit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJ) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service enables direct electronic dispatch of emergency calls for service from alarm companies to emergency communications centers. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, ASAP Service utilizes American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited protocols developed cooperatively by TMA and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).

Media Contact

Julie Howerter, ASAP Service, 1 815-501-5832, [email protected], https://asap911.org/

SOURCE ASAP Service