Oklahoma Connections Academy Launches Pre-Kindergarten Program For The 2024-2025 School Year

The unique Pre-K experience will include exposure to fundamental reading and math skills and daily hands-on lessons facilitated by Learning Coaches. Similar to K-12 students, Pre-K students will receive regular online classroom interaction with teachers and peers, access to offline learning opportunities, individualized support, ongoing feedback from teachers and in-person and online socialization opportunities.

"There are so many benefits to starting education early and we're thrilled to be offering a Pre-K program to families throughout the state next year," said Melissa Gregory, school leader at Oklahoma Connections Academy. "From gaining an entire extra year of exposure to reading and math fundamentals, practicing problem-solving, and developing communication skills, young students enrolled in our new Pre-K program will benefit as they begin creating a strong foundation for lifelong learning."

To be eligible for the voluntary public school Pre-K program at Oklahoma Connections Academy, the student must meet the following criteria:

The student must be an Oklahoma resident.

resident. The student must be age 4 on or before September 1 of the start of the term.

of the start of the term. The student cannot yet be age 5 on or before September 1 of the start of the term.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open for grades Pre-K-12. Space available for students in the Pre-K program will be limited based on teacher capacity. Families interested in Oklahoma Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.OklahomaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Oklahoma Connections Academy

Oklahoma Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for Pre-K-12 students. Accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED, Oklahoma Connections Academy creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.OklahomaConnectionsAcademy.com.

