Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Selects Cloverleaf Analytics to Power Enterprise Data Transformation on Guidewire InsuranceNow

"Their insurance intelligence decisioning platform will allow us to be more agile, more innovative, and more responsive to the needs of our business and our customers." — Stephanie Helling, Vice President, Information Systems, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Post this

"We selected Cloverleaf as our new enterprise data warehouse. Their insurance intelligence decisioning platform will allow us to be more agile, more innovative, and more responsive to the needs of our business and our customers."

— Stephanie Helling, Vice President, Information Systems, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance

The implementation will enable OKFBI to consolidate fragmented data from across its operations, unlock advanced analytics and AI capabilities, and significantly improve reporting for leadership and operational teams. By creating a scalable, secure data foundation, OKFBI's teams will be equipped to access reliable information faster and act with greater confidence on decisions that impact members across Oklahoma.

Cloverleaf's platform is uniquely positioned to complement Guidewire InsuranceNow, enabling OKFBI to extract maximum value from its core system investment. The partnership reflects OKFBI's forward-looking approach to technology — not simply modernizing infrastructure, but building the intelligence layer that will power its next decade of growth.

"Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance is exactly the kind of forward-thinking mutual carrier our platform was built for. Their commitment to building a modern, AI-ready data foundation on Guidewire InsuranceNow puts them ahead of the curve, and we are proud to be the intelligence layer that makes that vision a reality."

— Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing, Cloverleaf Analytics

The partnership is effective immediately, with implementation underway. Further details on milestones and capabilities will be shared as the program progresses.

About Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance

Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance has been protecting Oklahoma families, farms, and businesses for generations. As a member-owned mutual insurer, OKFBI is committed to delivering exceptional value, service, and coverage to policyholders across the state. For more information, visit www.okfbinsurance.com.

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is a leader in Insurance Decision Intelligence for P&C insurers, helping mid-to-large carriers turn complex insurance data into faster, better underwriting, claims, and operational decisions. The Cloverleaf Insurance Decision Intelligence platform is purpose-built to help carriers easily migrate disparate data from legacy, multi-core, Guidewire, and sources into an Insurance Decisioning Intelligence data lake, regardless of where the data lives. All insurance data in Cloverleaf supports the openIDS standard format. Learn more at www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics