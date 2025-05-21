Oklahoma Golf Trail Commission Launches 18-Course Statewide Golf Trail

"The Oklahoma Golf Trail is an awesome way to show off some fun courses in some beautiful places," said Talor Gooch, LIV Golf pro and Oklahoma native. "I'm excited for golfers from around the country to experience the great courses in my home state." Post this

"This initiative shines a spotlight on some of Oklahoma's best and most unique courses, positioning our state as a top-tier golf destination while driving tourism and economic growth across the state," said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. "The USGA recently reported that 28.1 million people played golf on a course in 2024. We're extending an invitation for those golfers to experience the Oklahoma Golf Trail - where every round is an American adventure."

The Oklahoma Golf Trail features a curated selection of courses that reflect the state's rich golfing legacy and stunning landscapes. Among the standout destinations:

Cherokee Hills Golf Club: One of Oklahoma's most challenging courses, this Perry Maxwell classic sits just next door to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa .

most challenging courses, this classic sits just next door to the Hard Rock Hotel and . Dornick Hills Country Club: A must-play, this Ardmore course was the first designed by the legendary Perry Maxwell .

course was the first designed by the legendary . Shangri-La Golf Club: Nestled on Grand Lake's Monkey Island, this resort boasts a 27-hole championship course and the acclaimed par-3 course, The Battlefield.

Monkey Island, this resort boasts a 27-hole championship course and the acclaimed par-3 course, The Battlefield. The Territory Golf & Country Club: A premier private club in Duncan , this course combines prairie-style scenery and modern design.

"The Trail celebrates the incredible range of courses across Oklahoma, so whether you're a scratch golfer or picking up a club for the first time, there's something here for everyone," said Sheila Dills, Oklahoma Golf Trail Commission Chair, former Oklahoma House of Representatives Member, former collegiate golfer at Oklahoma State University, and four-time Women's Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Champion.

Oklahoma has a rich legacy of producing world-class professional golfers who have left an indelible mark on the sport. The launch of the Oklahoma Golf Trail celebrates and showcases the courses that helped shape these champions. From legendary names like Gil Morgan and Charlie Coe to modern champions such as Scott Verplank and Talor Gooch, the state has long been a breeding ground for exceptional talent. Many of these athletes honed their skills on Oklahoma's diverse and challenging courses before making their mark on the PGA and LIV Tours. Their success has brought national and international recognition to the state's golf culture and continues to inspire the next generation of players.

"I grew up playing all over the country, so I know just how good the golf is here in Oklahoma," said Talor Gooch, LIV Golf pro and Oklahoma native. "The Oklahoma Golf Trail is an awesome way to show off some fun courses in some beautiful places. I'm excited for golfers from around the country to experience the great courses in my home state."

For more information on the Oklahoma Golf Trail, including how courses can join and a full list of participating locations, visit oklahoma.golf.

About the Oklahoma Golf Trail

The Oklahoma Golf Trail is a statewide initiative established by the Oklahoma Golf Trail Commission to celebrate Oklahoma's golfing heritage, attract tourism and showcase its premier public and private courses. Created through HB 3647 during the 2022 Legislative Session, the nine-member Commission works to position Oklahoma as a must-visit destination for golf enthusiasts.

Featuring 18 exceptional courses, from historic Perry Maxwell designs to cutting-edge modern layouts, the Trail offers golfers of all skill levels a unique and unforgettable journey through the heart of Oklahoma. Courses include Bailey Ranch Golf Course, Boiling Springs Golf Club, Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club, Cherokee Hills Golf Club, Dornick Hills Country Club, KickingBird Golf, LaFortune Park Golf Course, Lincoln Park Golf Course, Oakwood Country Club, Patricia Island Country Club, Peoria Ridge Golf Course, Riverside Golf Course, Shangri-La Golf Club, The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, The Coves Golf Club at Bird Island, The Territory Golf & Country Club, WinStar Golf Club & Academy and Winter Creek Golf & Social Club.

Visit oklahoma.golf or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/OklahomaGolfTrail and on Instagram at @OklahomaGolf.

