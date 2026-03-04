Oklahoma's Largest Direct Primary Care Provider Expands Technology Leadership to Serve More Oklahomans

Primary Health Partners (PHP), Oklahoma's largest Direct Primary Care provider with 11 clinics statewide, has appointed Erick Sunarto as its first Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, he will lead PHP's technology strategy, digital infrastructure, and innovation initiatives to support scalable, secure, and patient-centered care.

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Health Partners (PHP), Oklahoma's largest Direct Primary Care provider serving Oklahomans across 11 clinics, announces the appointment of Erick Sunarto as its first Chief Technology Officer. This strategic addition reflects PHP's commitment to delivering scalable, secure, and patient-first healthcare experiences through advanced technology.

The Direct Primary Care model is rapidly expanding nationwide as individuals and employers seek more affordable, accessible alternatives to traditional insurance-based systems. In Oklahoma, PHP is leading this transformation by pairing relationship-based care with modern, tech-enabled services that simplify the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike.

Sunarto brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology, most recently serving as CTO at Revenue Management Solutions, LLC. He previously held leadership roles at Rivet and Healthcare IP, where he led the development of integrated platforms that improved operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and care delivery outcomes.

"Joining Primary Health Partners is a true alignment of my values and passion for mission-driven work," said Erick Sunarto. "I'm excited to help scale our tech capabilities in a way that supports both the clinicians and the patients we serve."

In his new role, Sunarto will lead all aspects of PHP's technology strategy, innovation pipeline, and digital infrastructure, with a focus on scalability, data security, and customer-centric solutions. His approach blends technical excellence with a collaborative leadership style, positioning PHP to better serve members and partners across Oklahoma.

"Erick brings a rare combination of deep engineering expertise, healthcare insight, and authentic leadership," said Dr. Kyle Rickner, Co-Founder of Primary Health Partners. "His commitment to thoughtful problem-solving and continuous learning reflects the core of who we are. We're thrilled to welcome him as our first CTO and a key driver of the next phase of our growth."

PHP's decision to establish the CTO role reflects its commitment to technology-enabled, relationship-based care. With this investment in digital infrastructure and executive leadership, PHP is not only enhancing care delivery but helping to position Oklahoma as a national leader in Direct Primary Care innovation.

About Primary Health Partners

Primary Health Partners is Oklahoma's largest Direct Primary Care provider, offering personalized, accessible healthcare without the barriers of traditional insurance. Through a membership-based model, PHP delivers quality care, shorter wait times, and a focus on lasting doctor-patient relationships.

Media Contact

Britt C. Smith, Primary Health Partners, 1 405-742-7444, [email protected], https://primary-healthpartners.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Primary Health Partners