Oklahoma's Route 66 Centennial Comes to Life with Statewide Celebrations Across Tulsa and OKC

"With more drivable miles of Route 66 than any other state, Oklahoma is proud to lead this centennial celebration," said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. "From Tulsa to Oklahoma City, this is a chance for people to experience the road, the stories and the communities that make Route 66 truly special." Post this

Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise Brings the Mother Road to Life

Tulsa is celebrating 100 years of Route 66 with Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise: Classic Car Centennial Parade, an official world record attempt for the largest classic car parade in history. From vintage muscle to family treasures on four wheels, thousands of stunning cars will cruise 5.5 miles right through the heart of the Capital of Route 66®. It's shaping up to be the biggest birthday bash the Mother Road has ever seen, with vendors, live music and Route 66 festivities planned throughout the entire weekend.

Spectators can line the streets to watch over 3,000 classic cars make their way through Tulsa, celebrating the culture, nostalgia and community that have defined Route 66 for generations. You can be part of history by registering to drive your car (model year 1996 or older) in the parade or watch the cars roll by from one of sixteen party zones along the route featuring food trucks, live music, vendors and plenty of Route 66 festivities. Details at capitalofroute66.com.

"100 Greatest Miles" Connects Communities Across the State

Anchoring the day is the 100 Greatest Miles of Route 66 in Oklahoma, a statewide initiative highlighting the most iconic stretch of Route 66—linking Tulsa to Oklahoma City. The 100 Greatest Miles of Route 66 span from Sapulpa to Edmond, taking travelers through 11 connected Oklahoma communities filled with roadside charm, small-town hospitality and classic Americana.

Travelers are encouraged to hit the road and experience the route firsthand, stopping in communities along the way to explore local attractions, businesses, landmarks and events that make Oklahoma's portion of Route 66 one of the most celebrated in the country.

Oklahoma City Celebration Caps the Day at Scissortail Park

The day continues in Oklahoma City with the Kickin' It On Route 66: OKC Centennial Celebration, a free, full-day festival at Scissortail Park.

The Oklahoma City celebration includes family-friendly activities beginning with a farmers market and concluding with an evening of live entertainment from artists with deep Oklahoma roots. The evening entertainment includes powerhouse trio OK3, fresh yet traditional country music from Bailey Rae, '90s country throwback Ricochet, rising country star Kaitlin Butts and Neon Night's choreographed drone light show.

The celebration is designed as an all-day experience, welcoming families, travelers and Route 66 enthusiasts to gather and celebrate the legacy of the Mother Road.

A Statewide Moment for Oklahoma

Together, these events represent a coordinated effort to showcase Oklahoma's unique role in the history and future of Route 66.

"With more drivable miles of Route 66 than any other state, Oklahoma is proud to lead this centennial celebration," said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. "From Tulsa to Oklahoma City, this is a chance for people to experience the road, the stories and the communities that make Route 66 truly special."

Plan Your Route 66 Weekend

All events on May 30 are open to the public, with many free activities throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, explore multiple stops along the route and make a full weekend of the celebration.

Learn more about these festivities:

Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise - www.capitalofroute66.com

100 Greatest Miles of Route 66 - www.100greatestmiles.com

Kickin' It On Route 66: OKC Centennial Celebration - www.kickiniton66.com

About the Route 66 Centennial

The centennial celebrates the important history of Route 66 in Oklahoma during 2026 through commemorative, educational and community events across the state, including programs and exhibits about the history of how local communities grew and changed with construction of the highway; the development of a modern transportation system; the cultural impact of Route 66 both within the United States and internationally; the portrayal of Route 66 in music, artwork and folklore; and how we maintain the mystique and appeal of Route 66 for future generations.

Media Contact

Elyse Maxwell, Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial, 1 4054410010, [email protected], travelok.com

SOURCE Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial