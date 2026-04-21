The business case for OKRs has lived in anecdote for too long, We wanted to put a number on it — a transparent, defensible number with the methodology fully visible. Post this

Key findings include:

98% of organizations report measurable revenue growth impact from OKRs

62% saw measurable ROI within a single quarter of adoption

95% report a reduction in wasted or misaligned work

86% report shortened decision cycles

Yet only 5% of teams have more than 75% of their weekly work tied to an OKR

"The business case for OKRs has lived in anecdote for too long," said Steven Macdonald, founder of OKRs Tool. "We wanted to put a number on it — a transparent, defensible number with the methodology fully visible. The 1:25 return is based on what organizations are already achieving before most of them have even figured out how to run OKRs well. The upside from closing the execution gap is significant."

The report also identifies what separates high-performing OKR programs from those that stall — consistent weekly leadership review, outcome-based key results, work alignment above 50%, and purpose-built software rather than spreadsheets.

One counterintuitive finding: organizations spending more than 30 minutes per week on OKR check-ins perform worse than those spending less, suggesting that intentional, focused engagement drives better outcomes than extended process.

The full report is available for free download at OKRsTool.com.

About OKRs Tool

OKRs Tool is a goal-setting platform built for 51–200 person organizations that want OKRs to actually work. Free up to 5 users. $49/month for teams of 6–50. $149/month for teams of 51+. Learn more at OKRsTool.com.

Media Contact

Steven Macdonald, OKRs Tool, 372 56614409, [email protected], https://www.okrstool.com/

SOURCE OKRs Tool