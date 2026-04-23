Oksman & Pontone, Attorneys at Law Offer Free Consultations for Investors of Inspired Healthcare Capital

Contact Oksman & Pontone to Schedule a Free Consultation If you have suffered financial losses because you were recommended an Inspired Healthcare Capital investment product. During your consultation, we will discuss your options and next steps: 917-648-8784 or https://oksmanandpontone.com. Post this

On September 5, 2025, an affiliate of California‑based Emerson Equity filed a lawsuit alleging that IHC secured a $1.5 million loan from Emerson by providing false and misleading information about its financial condition (AltsWire). Emerson Equity and other brokerages had previously recommended IHC-related products as appropriate investments to clients.

On February 2, 2026 IHC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Northern District of Texas. Over 160 of IHC's affiliates have also filed for Chapter 11 protection.

Investors who placed funds with IHC Have Recovery Options. In some cases, investors can pursue claims through FINRA arbitration against brokerage firms that recommended investing in IHC. IHC offered a range of investment vehicles including products that exposed investors to high risk, provided limited information about the investment and were potentially inappropriately recommended by brokers to investors due to their high commission potential.

Contact Oksman & Pontone to Schedule a Free Consultation If you have suffered financial losses because you were recommended an Inspired Healthcare Capital investment product. During your consultation, we will discuss your options and next steps: 917-648-8784 or https://oksmanandpontone.com.

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Michael Pontone, Oksman & Pontone Attorneys at Law, 1 917-648-8784, [email protected], https://oksmanandpontone.com/

Nina Oksman, Oksman & Pontone Attorneys at Law, 1 347-767-8158, [email protected], https://oksmanandpontone.com/

SOURCE Oksman & Pontone Attorneys at Law