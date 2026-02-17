Olander Achieves AS9100D Certification, Elevating Partnership Value for Aerospace and Aviation Customers

"The AS9100D certification enhances the value we can now bring to our customers," says David Byrne, CEO. "We are committed to our customers' success in high-stakes environments and applications." Post this

This new certification builds on the company's foundation of continuous improvement. The AS9100D certification goes beyond general industry standards, ensuring vetted processes for handling, storage, inspection, and shipping of fasteners critical to aviation applications.

Olander was founded in 1962 by Philip Olander, a WWII B-17 engineer and aircraft mechanic who survived being shot down and held as a POW. According to David Byrne, CEO, "Our legacy is rooted in solving real-world aviation supply chain challenges. AS9100D reinforces that heritage, enabling us to deliver innovative, precision-driven solutions that our customers can rely on. This certification is not just a prerequisite for doing business in aerospace and aviation—it's a reflection of our dedication to quality and safety."

For aerospace and aviation companies, partnering with Olander offers a host of tangible benefits, including:

Assured Product Quality and Reliability: Enhanced incoming quality inspections using the advanced Keyence visual inspection system, providing precision measurements down to 2 microns, supporting workflows such as First Article Inspections, and 100% inspection procedures. This minimizes mistakes, reduces non-conforming parts, and ensures fasteners meet stringent specifications, ultimately lowering the risk of failures in critical applications.

Reduced Supply Chain Risks: AS9100D mandates rigorous controls for counterfeit detection and fraud prevention, aligning with DOD, NASA, FAA, and other aerospace regulations. Customers gain peace of mind through full transparency, traceability, and documentation essential for aviation audits, helping prevent disruptions and reducing compliance risks.

Operational Efficiency: The certification's emphasis on risk management and data-driven improvements translates to more efficient supply chains, allowing customers to focus on their core operations.

Commitment to Excellence: Olander's investment ensures adherence to the highest QMS standards, including Foreign Object Debris (FOD) prevention and counterfeit parts detection.

Ease of Doing Business and Customer Confidence: Olander provides regulatory documentation and certifications to align with mandatory AS9100D requirements.

"As we grow our partnerships within the aerospace and aviation industries, this certification enhances the value we bring to our customers," adds Byrne. "We're not just a supplier, we're a dedicated ally committed to their success in high-stakes environments and applications."

Olander's AS9100D certification opens new opportunities for collaboration, inviting aerospace and aviation companies to experience the advantages of partnering with proven processes and a storied aviation legacy.

Olander is a premier distributor of specialty fasteners and hardware, supporting precision solutions for all industries. With a history inspired by aviation innovation, Olander delivers quality, reliability, and customer-focused service worldwide.

