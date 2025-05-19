Olaris Adds Strategic Investment from Bruker Corporation

"Olaris has developed a powerful platform for discovering actionable metabolomic biomarkers," said Dr. Falko Busse, the President of the Bruker BioSpin Group. "We are excited to support their vision and collaborate on driving new applications of metabolomics in precision health." Post this

"We are thrilled to have Bruker as a strategic investor and partner," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris. "Bruker's deep expertise in NMR and commitment to innovation align with our mission to transform how we understand and treat disease. This collaboration strengthens our ability to bring impactful solutions to patients faster."

Bruker's investment underscores growing recognition of the potential for metabolomics-based panels to unlock critical insights into disease biology and treatment response. With this support, Olaris will expand its commercial partnerships and advance its diagnostic pipeline.

"Olaris has developed a powerful platform for discovering actionable metabolomic biomarkers," said Dr. Falko Busse, the President of the Bruker BioSpin Group. "We are excited to support their vision and collaborate on driving new applications of metabolomics in precision health."

About Olaris

Olaris, Inc., is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated and diagnosed. By leveraging our myOLARIS™ toolbox which combines metabolomics, machine learning and biology we uncover clinically impactful biomarkers. To learn more visit https://myolaris.com.

About Bruker

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Media Contact

Tom Burke, Olaris, Inc, 1 6179814784, [email protected], https://www.myolaris.com/

SOURCE Olaris, Inc