Olaris Adds Strategic Investment from Bruker Corporation

Olaris is pleased to announce a strategic investment from Bruker, a world leader in analytical instrumentation and diagnostics solutions, as part of Olaris' series B-1 funding. Bruker will apply its cutting-edge NMR expertise to facilitate the expansion of myOLARIS™ diagnostic products which use NMR detection of metabolite profiles to transform how diseases are diagnosed and treated.
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc., a leader in metabolomics and precision medicine, today announced a strategic investment from Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR), a global leader in scientific instrumentation and diagnostics solutions. The investment will support the continued development and commercialization of Olaris' proprietary metabolomics platform, which leverages machine learning and metabolite biomarker discovery to revolutionize how diseases are diagnosed, treated, and monitored.
This strategic collaboration brings together Olaris' cutting-edge biomarker discovery capabilities and Bruker's state-of-the-art analytical technologies. The partnership aims to accelerate the advancement of precision medicine by enabling more accurate diagnostics and predictive tools across a range of therapeutic areas, including transplant, oncology, neurology, and immunology. Olaris recently launched, myOLARIS-KTdx a non-invasive urine-based laboratory developed test (LDT) for the surveillance of kidney graft injury to guide clinical management throughout the continuum of post-transplant care. The assay uses NMR and is the first clinical diagnostic of its kind to apply non-uniform sampling. This technique allows faster multidimensional metabolite detection and data collection without sacrificing resolution.
"We are thrilled to have Bruker as a strategic investor and partner," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris. "Bruker's deep expertise in NMR and commitment to innovation align with our mission to transform how we understand and treat disease. This collaboration strengthens our ability to bring impactful solutions to patients faster."
Bruker's investment underscores growing recognition of the potential for metabolomics-based panels to unlock critical insights into disease biology and treatment response. With this support, Olaris will expand its commercial partnerships and advance its diagnostic pipeline.
"Olaris has developed a powerful platform for discovering actionable metabolomic biomarkers," said Dr. Falko Busse, the President of the Bruker BioSpin Group. "We are excited to support their vision and collaborate on driving new applications of metabolomics in precision health."
About Olaris
Olaris, Inc., is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated and diagnosed. By leveraging our myOLARIS™ toolbox which combines metabolomics, machine learning and biology we uncover clinically impactful biomarkers. To learn more visit https://myolaris.com.
About Bruker
Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.
