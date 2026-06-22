Olaris and Labcorp Announce Commercial Collaboration to Expand Access to myOLARIS®- KTdx for Kidney Transplant Recipients

"As Labcorp builds on its capabilities in transplant diagnostics, we're proud to work with Olaris to help bring solutions like KTdx to more patients and providers nationwide." Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., CSO at Labcorp. Post this

"Collaborating with Labcorp is a major milestone for Olaris and for KTdx," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, Founder and CEO of Olaris. "By pairing our science with Labcorp's scale and infrastructure, we can leapfrog traditional barriers to access and deliver our technology to those who need it faster than ever before. Just as importantly, this collaboration expands what's possible, allowing us to accelerate innovation and bring a broader pipeline of products across multiple indications to the transplant community."

Expanding Access and Simplifying Care

Under the collaboration, Labcorp will support commercial access to KTdx by enabling streamlined test ordering and broad patient access. Once launched, physicians will be able to order KTdx through their current Labcorp portal used for any other type of test. Further, patients will have access to testing through Labcorp's nationwide network of more than 2,200 patient service centers, reducing the need to travel and improving convenience and quality of life.

"Approximately one in ten kidney transplant patients experience rejection in the first year, reinforcing the importance of dependable, accessible monitoring," said Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Labcorp. "As Labcorp builds on its capabilities in transplant diagnostics, we're proud to work with Olaris to help bring solutions like KTdx to more patients and providers nationwide."

Commitment to the Transplant Community

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to meaningful, ongoing engagement with the transplant community, including transplant physicians, care teams, transplant recipients, and caregivers. Together, Olaris and Labcorp also intend to explore opportunities to collaborate on ways to elevate understanding of post-transplant monitoring and real-world care needs. The organizations aim to advance evidence-based care and improve long-term outcomes for people living with a kidney transplant.

KTdx is expected to be available through Labcorp later this year, and it will be performed by Olaris at its CLIA-certified laboratory.

About Olaris

Olaris, Inc. is a precision diagnostics company built on the integration of metabolomics, machine learning, and biology. Its first commercial product, myOLARIS®-KTdx, is a first-of-its-kind, non-invasive urine-based assay designed to support surveillance of kidney graft injury in transplant recipients. To learn more, visit https://myolaris.com.

Media Contact

Tom Burke, Olaris, Inc, 1 6179814784, [email protected], www.myolaris.com

SOURCE Olaris, Inc