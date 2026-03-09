Olaris Announces Formation of Transplant Advisory Council Comprised of Transplant Recipients and Caregivers

"Transplant recipients and caregivers deserve tools that provide clarity, reduce unnecessary procedures, and empower informed decision-making. I'm honored to help guide Olaris in ensuring that patient voices are not an afterthought, but a driving force behind innovation in transplant care." Post this

"At Olaris, we believe innovation must be grounded in lived experience," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, Founder and CEO of Olaris. "Transplant recipients and caregivers understand better than anyone the anxiety of waiting for lab results, the burden of invasive biopsies, and the constant balancing act of immunosuppression. This Council ensures we build solutions that are not only scientifically rigorous but meaningfully improve patients' lives."

Olaris recently launched myOLARIS-KTdx, a non-invasive urine-based test that integrates metabolite profiles with clinical data to assess kidney graft injury and immune status. Insights from the TAC will help shape how tools like myOLARIS-KTdx are implemented in real-world settings, ensuring they address patient priorities such as accessibility, clarity of results, frequency of monitoring, and quality of life.

Members of the TAC will represent diverse transplant journeys, including early post-transplant recipients, long-term survivors, and caregivers who have navigated complex clinical decisions alongside their loved ones. The Council will meet regularly with Olaris leadership and clinical teams.

The Transplant Advisory Council chaired by Valen Keefer, a kidney and a liver transplant recipient, and a nationally recognized patient advocate, added "As a transplant recipient for over 23 years, I understand the uncertainty that shapes so much of the journey," said Keefer. "Transplant recipients and caregivers deserve tools that provide clarity, reduce unnecessary procedures, and empower informed decision-making. I'm honored to help guide Olaris in ensuring that patient voices are not an afterthought, but a driving force behind innovation in transplant care."

By formalizing this Council, Olaris reinforces its commitment to collaborative innovation, where scientific excellence and patient insight move forward together.

About Olaris:

Olaris Inc. is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated and diagnosed. By leveraging our myOLARIS toolbox which combines metabolomics, machine learning and biology we uncover clinically impactful biomarkers. To learn more visit https://myolaris.com.

