Olaris, Inc. to present novel data on two diagnostics in development for pediatric kidney and liver transplant recipients at the American Transplant Congress 2026 Meeting

"Pediatric transplant recipients need better diagnostics; kids are not just little adults, and they need products developed specifically for them." Dr. Elizabeth O'Day Post this

Supporting surveillance of graft injury in pediatric kidney transplant recipients

The first presentation (Abstract 26-LB-11769) describes myOLARIS® -pKTdx (pKTdx), a non-invasive, urine-based assay developed for pediatric kidney transplant recipients. To develop the assay, Olaris analyzed 330 urine samples with matched biopsies spanning 11 biopsy-confirmed graft injury types. Using NMR and machine learning, the assay converts urine metabolomic profiles, along with clinical data, into per-class similarity-based scores and was demonstrated to distinguish among the 11 injury classes within a single urine sample. The data support the assay's potential as a non-invasive surveillance tool that could provide early indications of graft injury and inform the decision to perform a biopsy, an invasive procedure with added challenges in pediatrics.

Assessing cardiovascular risk in liver transplant recipients

The second presentation (Abstract 26-LB-11770) describes myOLARIS® -CVD LTdx (CVD LTdx), developed to help identify liver transplant recipients at increased risk of cardiovascular complications, a leading cause of non-hepatic mortality after liver transplantation, for which early risk-screening tools remain limited. In this study, Olaris analyzed 256 plasma samples from transplant recipients,comparing those with or without post-transplant cardiovascular disease. A combination of NMR and machine learning was used to establish metabolomic and lipidomic signatures that stratified recipients into lower- and higher-risk groups —highlighting the potential for this assay to predict CVD risk and enable earlier intervention as part of personalized clinical management strategies.

About Olaris

Olaris, Inc. is a precision diagnostics company built on the integration of metabolomics, machine learning, and biology. Its first commercial product, myOLARIS® -KTdx, is a first-of-its-kind, non-invasive urine-based assay designed to support surveillance of kidney graft injury in transplant recipients. To learn more, visit https://myolaris.com.

Media Contact

Tom Burke, Olaris, Inc, 1 6179814784, [email protected], www.myolaris.com

SOURCE Olaris, Inc