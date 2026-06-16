Olaris, Inc. to present novel data on two diagnostics in development for pediatric kidney and liver transplant recipients at the American Transplant Congress 2026 Meeting

Late-breaking research describes a non-invasive urine assay developed to distinguish multiple biopsy-confirmed kidney graft injury phenotypes in children, and an early plasma-based signature developed to identify liver transplant recipients at increased cardiovascular risk
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc., a precision diagnostics company integrating metabolomics, machine learning and biology to build and power diagnostics that reveal what is happening in disease, is pleased to announce that two of the company's studies have been selected for poster presentation Saturday June 20th at the upcoming American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2026 Annual Meeting, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
"These data reflect what the Olaris platform was built to do: solve real clinical problems," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, Founder and CEO of Olaris. "Pediatric transplant recipients need better diagnostics; kids are not just little adults, and they need products developed specifically for them. Cardiovascular disease is a major problem in liver transplantation, and after everything a recipient goes through to receive a transplant, we need tools that help prevent the complications that can follow. Olaris, developed both through collaborations with an incredible transplant community, and we look forward to expanding those relationships with others to continue building and validating these tools."
Supporting surveillance of graft injury in pediatric kidney transplant recipients
The first presentation (Abstract 26-LB-11769) describes myOLARIS® -pKTdx (pKTdx), a non-invasive, urine-based assay developed for pediatric kidney transplant recipients. To develop the assay, Olaris analyzed 330 urine samples with matched biopsies spanning 11 biopsy-confirmed graft injury types. Using NMR and machine learning, the assay converts urine metabolomic profiles, along with clinical data, into per-class similarity-based scores and was demonstrated to distinguish among the 11 injury classes within a single urine sample. The data support the assay's potential as a non-invasive surveillance tool that could provide early indications of graft injury and inform the decision to perform a biopsy, an invasive procedure with added challenges in pediatrics.
Assessing cardiovascular risk in liver transplant recipients
The second presentation (Abstract 26-LB-11770) describes myOLARIS® -CVD LTdx (CVD LTdx), developed to help identify liver transplant recipients at increased risk of cardiovascular complications, a leading cause of non-hepatic mortality after liver transplantation, for which early risk-screening tools remain limited. In this study, Olaris analyzed 256 plasma samples from transplant recipients,comparing those with or without post-transplant cardiovascular disease. A combination of NMR and machine learning was used to establish metabolomic and lipidomic signatures that stratified recipients into lower- and higher-risk groups —highlighting the potential for this assay to predict CVD risk and enable earlier intervention as part of personalized clinical management strategies.
About Olaris
Olaris, Inc. is a precision diagnostics company built on the integration of metabolomics, machine learning, and biology. Its first commercial product, myOLARIS® -KTdx, is a first-of-its-kind, non-invasive urine-based assay designed to support surveillance of kidney graft injury in transplant recipients. To learn more, visit https://myolaris.com.
Media Contact
Tom Burke, Olaris, Inc, 1 6179814784, [email protected], www.myolaris.com
SOURCE Olaris, Inc
Share this article