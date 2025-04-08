Olaris Receives Strategic Investment from Labcorp to Advance NMR-Based Diagnostics

"Labcorp is excited to support Olaris to unlock the potential of metabolomics in clinical biomarker discovery and development of non-invasive diagnostic products," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Head of Labcorp Venture Fund. Post this

"Labcorp's investment and partnership will help us to bring our innovative technology to the patients who need it faster, while significantly expanding our reach. Together, we will be able to accelerate access to cutting-edge solutions that have the potential to transform patient care." said Elizabeth O'Day, CEO of Olaris.

"Labcorp is excited to support Olaris to unlock the potential of metabolomics in clinical biomarker discovery and development of non-invasive diagnostic products," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Head of Labcorp Venture Fund. "myOLARIS diagnostics could provide broader, differentiated services to physicians and patients that will enhance clinical decision making."

About Olaris

Olaris, Inc., is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated and diagnosed. By leveraging our myOLARIS™ toolbox which combines metabolomics, machine learning and biology we uncover clinically impactful biomarkers. To learn more visit https://myolaris.com.

Media Contact

Ruthy Salde, Olaris, Inc, 1 6179814784, [email protected], www.myolaris.com

SOURCE Olaris, Inc