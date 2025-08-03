Olaris to Present Results from Three Studies Showcasing Non-Invasive Urine Assays for Graft Injury Detection and Drug Compliance at 2025 World Transplant Congress

Olaris will highlight data demonstrating the power of its myOLARIS™-KTdx urine-based diagnostic to detect and differentiate kidney graft injury with high accuracy. These findings represent a major step toward enabling non-invasive, real-time monitoring to improve long-term outcomes for transplant recipients.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc., a precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of its myOLARIS™ diagnostics products, which aim to optimize treatments and outcomes for individual patients, is pleased to announce that the company has been selected for an oral presentation and 2 posters at the World Transplant Congress (WTC) to be held August 2-6, 2025 in San Franciso, USA.

Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO & CSO of Olaris, will give an oral presentation, "Development and Validation of a Non-Invasive Urinary Metabolite Signature to Differentiate Graft from Graft Injury in Large Scale Multi-Center Study" scheduled for 5:26pm, Sunday August 3. The presentation will unveil validation data from over 675 kidney transplant samples with matched biopsies from multiple centers collected at time points ranging from 6 days to 5 years post-transplant.

The results demonstrate that the non-invasive myOLARIS™-KTdx urine assay accurately distinguishes between stable graft and various types of graft injury including borderline rejection, rejection and over-immunosuppression due to polyomavirus associated nephropathy (PVAN). Notably, over 85% of the samples were part of a protocol biopsy, wherein standard tests failed to detect the graft injury, underscoring the added clinical value of myOLARIS -KTdx in guiding clinical management decisions to maintain graft health and improve long-term patient outcomes.

In a separate poster presentation, Dr. Jifang Zhao, Manager of Statistical Science & Biomarkers at Olaris, will present "Analytical Validation of myOLARIS -KTdx, a Non-Invasive Urine Assay for Detecting and Differentiating Graft Injury in Kidney Transplant Recipients". This study which analyzed prospectively collected urine from over 439 individuals, confirms the assay's accuracy, precision, and reliability for clinical use. This result supports the use of myOLARIS -KTdx as a laboratory developed test (LDT) at the CLIA-certified Olaris laboratory in Framingham, MA.

A second poster by Chen Dong, Director of Data Science and Product Development at Olaris, will feature "Easy-to-Use Assay for The Direct Measurement of MMF Medication Adherence in Kidney Transplant Recipients". Medication nonadherence (MNA) is a leading cause of graft loss, and existing monitoring methods are limited. Leveraging over 695 patient samples, Olaris developed an NMR-based urine test to directly measure adherence to mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), a key immunosuppressive drug. This new capability is now integrated into the myOLARIS -KTdx test to further support comprehensive post-transplant care.

Both posters will be on display Sunday August 3, 3:30-4:30 pm.

For more information on the WTC 2025 meeting or to view the most up-to-date schedule of Olaris presentations during the conference, visit https://wtc2025.org/.

About Olaris

Olaris, Inc., is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated and diagnosed. By leveraging our myOLARIS™ toolbox which combines metabolomics, machine learning and biology we uncover clinically impactful biomarkers. To learn more visit https://myolaris.com.

Media Contact

Tom Burke, Olaris, Inc, 1 6179814784, [email protected], Olaris, Inc

SOURCE Olaris, Inc