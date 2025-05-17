Old Country Store Marks 60 Years With Ribbon Cutting, Family Festivities and a Nod to Its Storied Past

"We're not just celebrating 60 years of business; we're celebrating 60 years of community, tradition and the countless memories made here." Post this

"Our story is part of a much bigger picture—one that is shared by tens of thousands of small, locally-owned multi-generational businesses across Tennessee and across this country," said Shaw. "Small businesses like this one are the backbone of the American economy. We create jobs, we build community, we pass down good values to the next generation. And most importantly, we remind the world that the American dream is still possible, especially here in Tennessee, when hard work and faith come together."

With live bluegrass music flowing from the front porch of Wellwood Supply & Country Store, Friday's ceremony was filled with festive energy and warm community spirit. The event included recorded congratulatory messages from Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell and Governor Bill Lee. Attendees included representatives from the Greater Jackson Chamber, the Madison County Commission, Deputy County Mayor Terica Smith, Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Senator Blackburn praised the Shaw family for their lasting impact on the community. "I love the fact that there are four pillars that the success of Old Country Store has been built on: faith, family, service and hospitality," she said. "And how true that rings to the vision that Clark Shaw had—to build it on faith, to believe in the people who work with you, to serve your fellow man, and to always be willing to extend the hand of hospitality to everyone that you meet."

Celebrations stretched throughout Friday and Saturday, with two days of extras including 10% off all buffets (breakfast, lunch and dinner), 10% off Dixie Café purchases in-store and drive-thru, 10% off all retail (gift shop, train museum store and The Farm) and 20% off limited edition 60th anniversary-branded Old Country Store items. In addition, Guests can enjoy free admission to the Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum and Casey Jones Mini Golf, both of which will have extended hours from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All new for 2025, Guests can also enjoy the Casey Jones Village Fun Pass, a $19.65 (this weekend only) all-in-one experience that includes a buffet voucher, museum entry, a scoop of ice cream, mix-and-match candy, and the Guest's choice of a round of mini golf or gem mining.

Honoring a Rich Legacy

Founded in 1965 by the late Brooks Shaw, and later his son the late T. Clark Shaw, the Old Country Store has been a cornerstone of Jackson's community life. The establishment has evolved over the years, adding features like the Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum, Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, and The Farm, creating a vibrant campus that attracts visitors from near and far.

The annual Christmas Eve Breakfast, a cherished tradition, brings families together each year to celebrate the holiday season with live music, hot cider and discounted buffet prices as a gift to Guests. Some families have been attending the breakfast for generations. The event celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024. Additionally, the Casey Jones Village Festival, inaugurated in 2022, has become a staple event, drawing thousands of Guests to enjoy local crafts, live music and family-friendly activities. The festival is set to return for its fourth year Oct. 18.

The Old Country Store restaurant has been ranked on USA Today's 10Best Buffets, a national list, securing the No. 9 spot in 2024 and ranking No. 8 in 2023. Also in 2023, it was named Business of the Year (large category, 50 or more employees) during the Greater Jackson Chamber's annual celebration.

Embracing the Future

In recent years, Casey Jones Village has embraced modernization while preserving its historic charm. The addition of a new drive-thru at The Dixie Café and the installation of 24 Tesla charging stations reflect the commitment to meeting contemporary needs. With engaging experiences for visitors of all ages, the village continues to evolve as a dynamic destination that looks toward the future.

"We're not just celebrating 60 years of business; we're celebrating 60 years of community, tradition and the countless memories made here," Shaw added. "As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to providing a place where families can come together and experience the best of Southern hospitality."

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is a multi-faceted destination. Located at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee, it encompasses the restaurant, Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita's Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout, Dine-In and Drive-Thru. For more information, visit instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore, caseyjones.com or call 731-668-1223.

