Old Mill Country Store Offers Convenience to Ellensburg and Yakima With New Online Shop

Now, Old Mill has improved what their business can offer to customers with their new Ecommerce website. Ultimately, their new online store will offer a more convenient shopping experience to their customers.

Their new website allows customers to easily place pick-up or delivery orders online, refill prescriptions, redeem gift cards, and easily re-order their favorite products.

Lauren Cartwright, the Old Mill Country Store team member responsible for managing the online store states:

"Our website's new, user-friendly interface makes providing detailed information to our customers intuitive. It also helps employees easily access information and complete tasks that provide convenience to our community. Our customers can shop after hours and pick up when they can. Now, we're not only servicing our local community, we're reaching smaller communities off the beaten path with a wide range of products that can be hard to find in their area. Old Mill Country Store is more than just a feed store!"

The Old Mill Country Store's mission is rooted in serving its customers with honesty, integrity, and respect. Their new Ecommerce website will do just that. It represents an investment in their community's ease and peace of mind.

Customers no longer have to worry about remembering details like:

Their favorite order

How many refills their animal's prescription has

What they've ordered in the past

Old Mill's new Ecommerce website will track that information for them.

Old Mill has also improved their local delivery system. Farmers and ranchers can order what they need online at any hour of the day instead of calling to place orders over the phone during business hours. Old Mill's final customer convenience improvement is related to its website's overall structure. Their new online store uses updated information architecture that focuses on what customers want to do — shop.

The Old Mill Country Store is excited to share their updated website with the Ellensburg and Yakima communities. So, if you haven't seen it already, please head to oldmillcs.com and create an account for the full experience.

